Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Praise Proving ‘Wide Receiver U’ Accurate
Pro Football Focus, PFF, began dipping its toe into college football before the 2022 season. PFF’s entire goal is to put a grade on every single player so that they can be compared directly to their peers in a very black and white fashion.
While the goal is to create a completely objective system, there is still some subjectivity in the evaluation process. PFF does a lot of good things, but it is important to note that PFF isn’t a perfect system.
With that said, since PFF started evaluating college players and teams and specifically started grading position groups, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ wide receiver room has never had a preseason grade lower than third in the nation.
That is no surprise to Buckeye fans, because they know exactly what has been in that wide receiver room for the past four years. The 2022 room had three first round players and 2023 had two first rounders with a potential third depending on when Carnell Tate is drafted. 2024 introduced potentially one of the all-time greats in Jeremiah Smith, and 2025 brings that player back.
The group that Brian Hartline has built at Ohio State is just an embarrassment of riches. It goes back even further than 2022.
His room in 2021 is arguably one of the greatest of all time. The discussion of what school is Wide Receiver U, is hardly a discussion anymore. Ohio State is head and shoulders above every other program in the country, and it’s just a fact.
If you want to be the best doctor, you go to Stanford. If you want to be the best business person you go to Harvard. If you want to go to the NBA you go to Kentucky. If you want to be an NFL wide receiver, you go to Ohio State. No other questions need to be asked.