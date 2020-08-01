The Ohio State football recruiting class of 2021 received official scholarships Saturday morning, marking August 1 and the initial day that schools are allowed to extend actual offers.

The Buckeyes currently have a total of 19 hard commitments in the class and are certainly looking to add more leading into national signing periods this winter. In terms of verbal commits, OSU boasts the No. 1 class in the country right now ahead of Alabama (2), Clemson (3), Oregon (4) and others.

Ohio State’s 2021 group is spearheaded by plenty of elite talent, notably the likes of defensive end Jack Sawyer (Pickerington, Ohio), running back TreVeyon Henderson (Hopewell, Va.), offensive guard Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and quarterback Kyle McCord (Philadelphia, Pa.).

Ohio State has maintained a hold on the nation’s top class despite a relatively dry summer thus far, which began by securing cornerback Denzel Burke (Scottsdale, Ariz.) in late May. The Buckeyes then missed out on a handful of top national prospects who opted elsewhere before generating a boom of their own, as heralded corner Jordan Hancock (Suwanee, Ga.) flipped from Clemson to OSU.

More “booms” are likely in store going forward as Ohio State is right there in the mix for multiple prized targets such as defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, defensive tackle Tywone Malone, offensive guard Rocco Spindler and safety Derrick Davis Jr.

