BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
News
Football
Basketball

Oregon Beats Out Ohio State and Others to Land Four-Star DB Jaylin Davies

Adam Prescott

One of the better cornerbacks in the class of 2021 decided to pass on Ohio State Friday afternoon, as four-star Jaylin Davies (Santa Anita, Calif./Mater Dei) opted to stay on the west coast and play his college football at Oregon.

Davies, rated as the No. 12 cornerback and 129th player nationally in the latest 247Sports industry rankings, chose the Ducks from a final list that also included Ohio State, Arizona State and USC. Oddly enough, Oregon was left out of his top seven back in March but made up serious ground after cornerbacks coach Rod Chance stepped in to take the lead.

Davies, standing 6-1 and weighing roughly 170 pounds, currently plays for one of the powerhouse high school programs across the nation in Mater Dei. The speedster has already clocked a sub 4.70 in the 40-yard dash at various regionals.

Ohio State defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs had become heavily involved in recruiting Davies after quarterbacks coach Cory Dennis also traveled to California this past winter. He also had multiple conversations with head coach Ryan Day, who presented a virtual tour but was never able to get Davies on campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The secondary prowess in this 2021 class is certainly not lacking for Ohio State, which recently signed defensive back Denzel Burke out of Arizona to go with Jakailin Johnson, Devonta Smith and safety Andre Turrentine. The Buckeyes also still have a shot at top-20 prospect Tony Grimes, the No. 2-rated DB who currently has OSU in his top-four schools.

This decision from Davies helps Oregon jump Michigan and Florida in the 247 composite team rankings, as the Ducks now hold the sixth-best recruiting class for 2021 and sit one spot shy from PAC-12 rival USC.

Ohio State and Oregon are about to embark on a home-and-home series in non-conference play this season, with the Buckeyes traveling to Eugene this fall before the schools meet in Columbus come 2021.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dillon Dingler Signs $1.9 Million Contract with Tigers

The 38th overall pick earlier is the highest drafted Buckeye in 10 years. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Keegan Rice

Ohio State: BuckeyesNow SI Publisher Brendan Gulick Breaks Down "Buckeye Pledge"

Gulick joined Matthew Stevens of IlliniNow Friday afternoon to discuss the latest news and information around Ohio State Buckeyes Football pertaining to the CoVID-19 pandemic

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye QB Commit Kyle McCord Invited to Prestigious Elite 11 Camp

Five-star quarterback recruit will be one of 20 competitors

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Running Back Evan Pryor not Flipping from Ohio State

Four-star RB in 2021 class shuts down rumors he will decommit

Adam Prescott

Ohio State and the Challenge of Scheduling Non-Conference Games

It's impossible to know for certain how a good a team will be eight years down the road, but the Buckeyes have carefully hedged their bets and assembled a loaded schedule for the next decade.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State and Alabama Schedule Home-and-Home Series

The two national powers will meet in 2027 and 2028. Read more here.

Brendan Gulick

by

Keegan Rice

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State and Alabama Ink Historic Deal

Catch up on the morning headlines for all the latest Ohio State Buckeyes news and information. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Football Moves Forward: NCAA Division I Council Approves Return-to-Practice Plan

The Buckeyes return to campus for mandatory activities July 13, preseason camp opens August 7 for on-time start to season

Brendan Gulick

by

ActionJacksonnn

Carmen's Crew is Top Seed, Receives First-Round Bye in TBT Bracket

Ohio State alumni team looks to defend title at Nationwide Arena

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Ohio State and Alabama Reach Historic Agreement

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide would face a stiff penalty for backing out of the deal. Read more.

Brendan Gulick