Ohio State Football Recruiting Might "Break the Internet" Soon

The Ohio State football program appears to be on the verge of something major in the recruiting world. It’s been nearly two months since the class of 2022 received a commitment, but multiple booms could be on the horizon for Buckeye faithful.

For starters, plenty of current 2022 commits have taken to social media this past week suggesting things are coming:

Then, a handful of further developments took place across Wednesday afternoon and evening. Arguably the nation’s top overall player in the 2022 class, quarterback Quinn Ewers from Southlake, Texas, de-committed from Tom Herman’s program down in Austin. Ohio State was right there among his favorites before he initially chose the Longhorns.

Another pair of top-10 prospects, cornerback Domani Jackson (Santa Ana, Calif.) and wide receiver Caleb Burton (Del Valle, Texas) both received crystal ball predictions to Ohio State through 247Sports and engaged on social media.

In addition, a FOURTH top-10 national prospect by way of standout corner Will Johnson (Grosse Point, Mich.) added Ohio State to his Instagram bio. Jackson did the same thing around the same time.

Also, top-15 player Jeremiah Alexander (defensive end from Alabaster, Ala.) just de-committed from the Crimson Tide and also has strong-mutual Ohio State interest:

Now, some of this could be young phenoms just having fun and stirring things up… Plus, even if they do commit, there will still be a lot of time left in the 2022 cycle for things to reshape once this pandemic (hopefully) passes.

But, if you’ve followed the recruiting world and the oddities that have taken place over the last 6-7 months, nothing is really normal at the moment. Also, it’d be unlikely that Ewers would reopen his recruitment twice… so hearing a verbal from him would feel the most permanent.

The Buckeyes have remained serious contenders for each of these prospects and current commits are only helping further the cause. Buckle up throughout the coming days as Ohio State could be on the verge of a wildly unique and ridiculously impressive recruiting splash.

Follow BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!