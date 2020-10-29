SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Football Recruiting Might "Break the Internet" Soon

Adam Prescott

The Ohio State football program appears to be on the verge of something major in the recruiting world. It’s been nearly two months since the class of 2022 received a commitment, but multiple booms could be on the horizon for Buckeye faithful.

For starters, plenty of current 2022 commits have taken to social media this past week suggesting things are coming:

Then, a handful of further developments took place across Wednesday afternoon and evening. Arguably the nation’s top overall player in the 2022 class, quarterback Quinn Ewers from Southlake, Texas, de-committed from Tom Herman’s program down in Austin. Ohio State was right there among his favorites before he initially chose the Longhorns.

Another pair of top-10 prospects, cornerback Domani Jackson (Santa Ana, Calif.) and wide receiver Caleb Burton (Del Valle, Texas) both received crystal ball predictions to Ohio State through 247Sports and engaged on social media.

In addition, a FOURTH top-10 national prospect by way of standout corner Will Johnson (Grosse Point, Mich.) added Ohio State to his Instagram bio. Jackson did the same thing around the same time.

Also, top-15 player Jeremiah Alexander (defensive end from Alabaster, Ala.) just de-committed from the Crimson Tide and also has strong-mutual Ohio State interest:

Now, some of this could be young phenoms just having fun and stirring things up… Plus, even if they do commit, there will still be a lot of time left in the 2022 cycle for things to reshape once this pandemic (hopefully) passes.

But, if you’ve followed the recruiting world and the oddities that have taken place over the last 6-7 months, nothing is really normal at the moment. Also, it’d be unlikely that Ewers would reopen his recruitment twice… so hearing a verbal from him would feel the most permanent.

The Buckeyes have remained serious contenders for each of these prospects and current commits are only helping further the cause. Buckle up throughout the coming days as Ohio State could be on the verge of a wildly unique and ridiculously impressive recruiting splash.

Follow BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pigskin Pick'em: Picking Big Ten Week 2 Games

Here are my thoughts going into each of the Big Ten games this weekend.

Brendan Gulick

Three Keys and a Prediction for OSU vs. Penn State

Here are the things I'm most focused on as the Buckeyes prepare for the Nittany Lions in perhaps their biggest game of the season.

Brendan Gulick

Chris Olave Healthy, Available for Penn State Game

The Buckeyes best target was injured last week, but has recovered and will play on Saturday. Read more from today's availability report.

Brendan Gulick

Friday Night Fix: OHSAA Regional Finals, Others Begin Postseason

Seven Ohio state commits lace up in regional finals this weekend, while others begin their playoff push and/or continue the regular season.

Adam Prescott

Special Teams Player of the Week: Chris Booker's Jump from Club Football to Varsity Action

Former club standout and current senior walk-on made first appearance for the Buckeyes last weekend.

Isabelle Fisher

How Amended Season Will Impact Justin Fields’ Draft Stock in 2021

Justin Fields is widely regarded as one of the best players in college football. But how will this shortened season affect his draft status, and where do we see him ending up in April's draft?

Eddie Marotta

by

Ericaherchick

Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Week 2

Looking back at opening week and new power rankings heading into another Saturday of competition. Who jumped up or stumbled down?

Tyler Stephen

Football Recruiting History: "Good to Great" Buckeyes

Reflecting on prospects that were ranked nicely coming out of high school, but still ended up exceeding expectations.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day Talks Justin Fields, Haskell Garrett, Penn State Game

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are focused on being at their best for the Penn State game this weekend. Check out what he said on his weekly radio show.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Midweek Musings

Here are some of my midweek thoughts on the Buckeyes and Big Ten Football.

Brendan Gulick