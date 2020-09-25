Every Friday, we preview what current Buckeye football commits are up to in their prep careers. Read last week's recap that saw two out-of-state Buckeyes begin seasons and one that didn't play because of COVID-19 concerns.

The 2021 and 2022 commits in Ohio learned about their playoff regions last week and, as far as we know, all future Buckeyes will be playing in the OHSAA playoffs. Coaches across the state will vote to determine seeding in their respective regions this week. Playoffs begin October 9 and 10.

Here is your schedule for Friday, Sept. 25!

Player (Class) School Opponent Last Week WR Jayden Ballard (2021) Massillon Washington (2-1) St. Ignatius (1-1) 3 catches, 39 yards LB Reid Carrico (2021) Ironton (4-0) at Chesapeake (2-2) 16 carries, 172 yards, 1 TD, OL Ben Christman (2021) Revere (2-1) at Westlake (2-2) S Jantzen Dunn (2021) South Warren (Ky.) (1-0) Glasgow (2-0) Game last week cancelled DL Mike Hall (2021) Streetsboro (4-0) Ravenna (2-2) Broke hand, will not play OL Donovan Jackson (2021) Episcopal (Texas) (0-1) Houston Legacy (1-1) DB Jaylen Johnson (2021) Cincinnati La Salle (3-1) at Indianapolis Cathedral (Ind.) (5-0) 8 tackles, 2 breakups, 1 forced fumble S Andre Turrentine (2021) Ensworth (Tenn.) (0-2) Montgomery Bell (2-0) 78-yard touchdown catch TE Bennett Christian (2022) Allatoona (Ga.) (2-0) at South Cobb (0-2) 1 catch, 13 yards ATH C.J. Hicks (2022) Dayton Archbishop Alter (2-2) at Archbishop McNicholas (3-0) 6 tackles, 3 carries, 49 yards ATH Dasan McCullough (2022) Blue Valley North (Kan.) (1-0) Blue Valley (0-1) 10 tackles, 2 catches, 39 yards, 1 TD LB Gabe Powers (2022) Marysville (3-1) at Olentangy Berlin (2-2) 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 carries, 85 yards

Adam Prescott of BuckeyesNow was scheduled to visit Lakota West to see a pair of 2022 commits in cornerback Jyaire Brown and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola. However, that game has unfortunately been cancelled due to CoVID-19 issues with the opponent, Cincinnati Oak Hills.

Lakota West tried to find a replacement opponent all Thursday but were unsuccessful. The Firebirds are 4-0 for the first time since 2012 and on top of their region (Div. I, Reg. IV).

