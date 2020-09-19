Each Saturday morning, we recap how selected Ohio State football commits performed in their Friday contests, sharing those who delivered notable performances and also providing additional content from games that BuckeyesNow attends!

Two out-of-state commits joined the other 12 future Buckeyes already in action right now. Standout 2021 offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) played last night for the first time while elite 2022 athlete Dasan McCullough (Overland Park, Kan.) actually opened Thursday.

Jackson and Episcopal High School dropped their season opener, 34-14, to Port Lavaca Calhoun. Jackson, a guard, is SI All-American's No. 2 interior lineman in the country and came in 31st on the Preseason SI99 list.

In McCullough's season debut Thursday night, he and Blue Valley North comfortably defeated rival Blue Valley Southwest 42-21. McCullough, who will likely play outside linebacker at Ohio State, had a 28-yard touchdown catch along with this big hit:

Even McCullough's future teammate Bennett Christian (Allatoona, Ga.) got a kick out of his big stick:

Speaking of Christian, he and Allatoona High School were back in action after having last week's game cancelled due to COVID. Allatoona defeated Kennesaw Mountain, 21-6, and is now 2-0 on the season.

Another future Buckeye unfortunately had a game cancelled due to the ongoing obstacles of this pandemic. Athlete Jantzen Dunn (Bowling Green, Ky.) and South Warren did not play Friday night against Central High School because Warren county is one of 13 counties in Kentucky labeled as "critical" by the governor's office. The county currently has an average of 25 or more cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

However, fellow 2021 secondary commit Andre Turrentine (Nashville, Tenn.) had a good night despite Ensworth losing to Baylor 30-28. Turrentine had a 78-yard touchdown catch early to tie the game at 7-7.

"It's a lot different being that guy that everyone's looking at to make a play or that guy that everyone's looking to for an answer to something," Turrentine told media after the game. "I've learned a lot about myself this year in these first two weeks, I'm looking forward to learning more about myself and becoming a better person."

Adam Prescott of BuckeyesNow was on the scene in Massillon, Ohio checking out 2021 wide receiver Jayden Ballard. Check back soon for an expanded piece on that event.

Stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!