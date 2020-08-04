BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Recruiting: Ohio State Football Offers Top 2022 Athlete Keon Sabb

Adam Prescott

Ohio State just received a nice boost in its 2022 football recruiting class with the verbal commitment of linebacker Gabe Powers, and is of course staying on the gas pedal looking to continue enhancing momentum.

The Buckeyes extended a scholarship to one of the top players in the entire 2022 group coming off the weekend, offering top “athlete” Keon Sabb out of Williamstown, N.J. He is now pushing 30 total offers and counting from all powerhouse programs.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound recruit from Williamstown High School is actually a dual-sport standout, also excelling on the basketball floor. He recently transferred to Williamstown from Glassboro last winter.

Sabb is widely regarded as a top-10 prospect nationally, the No. 1 overall athlete and top player in the state of New Jersey entering his junior year. He will likely be recruited as a defensive back in college.

A two-way contributor on the gridiron, Sabb finished his sophomore season with 29 catches for 376 yards and six touchdowns offensively and then tallied 31 tackles and five interceptions on the opposite side. In basketball, he delivered over 19 points and 7 rebounds per game for Glassboro as a freshman before joining Williamstown midway through this past school year.

Sabb, like many other recruits around the country, had ideally planned to begin making on-campus visits in 2020 but the sweeping COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into plans. He will continue making “virtual” visits until the NCAA Dead Period is lifted.

The Buckeyes currently have four in-state commits in the 2022 class by way of top Ohio target Powers (Marysville), cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester), outside linebacker C.J. Hicks (Dayton) and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (West Chester).

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio High School Football Uncertainty Looming for Buckeye Recruits

OHSAA moves forward with August 1 start date as multiple districts suspend activities.

Tyler Stephen

TreVeyon Henderson, Evan Pryor on SI All-American Top-10 List at Running Back

Both future Buckeyes, class of 2021, comfortably make their SIAA positional list.

Adam Prescott

by

Adam Prescott

Most Surprising Recruits for Ohio State Football in the Past Decade - Part 2

The most "overachieving" Buckeyes based on high school recruiting ranking.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio Statewide Order May Ban Fans at Buckeye Games

Ohio law currently prevents fans from attending games, but the Ohio Department of Health says it could be rescinded or modified. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Fall Sports Seasons Should Soon Have Clarity

The NCAA is set to rule on fall sports championships and the Big Ten should release its fall schedule soon. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

BuckeyeBabe247

Report: Jordan Hancock Will Sit Out Senior Year

Jordan Hancock's mother recently completed radiation treatments and is considered a high-risk person to contract the coronavirus, so Hancock is sitting out the year to protect her. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

How Might Extending the NCAA Dead Period Impact College Football Recruiting?

Prospects still not being allowed on campus could hurt some schools and help others.

Adam Prescott

Another Boom! 2022 Linebacker Gabe Powers Commits to Ohio State

Top in-state recruit, from nearby Marysville, is highly regarded across the country.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Report: "The Rock", RedBird Capital purchase XFL

The XFL got off to a hot start last February before the pandemic forced the league to fold. Read more about how "The Rock" and RedBird Capital have purchased the league.

Brendan Gulick

Most Surprising Recruits for Ohio State Football in the Past Decade - Part 1

The most "overachieving" Buckeyes based on high school recruiting ranking.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216