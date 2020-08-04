Ohio State just received a nice boost in its 2022 football recruiting class with the verbal commitment of linebacker Gabe Powers, and is of course staying on the gas pedal looking to continue enhancing momentum.

The Buckeyes extended a scholarship to one of the top players in the entire 2022 group coming off the weekend, offering top “athlete” Keon Sabb out of Williamstown, N.J. He is now pushing 30 total offers and counting from all powerhouse programs.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound recruit from Williamstown High School is actually a dual-sport standout, also excelling on the basketball floor. He recently transferred to Williamstown from Glassboro last winter.

Sabb is widely regarded as a top-10 prospect nationally, the No. 1 overall athlete and top player in the state of New Jersey entering his junior year. He will likely be recruited as a defensive back in college.

A two-way contributor on the gridiron, Sabb finished his sophomore season with 29 catches for 376 yards and six touchdowns offensively and then tallied 31 tackles and five interceptions on the opposite side. In basketball, he delivered over 19 points and 7 rebounds per game for Glassboro as a freshman before joining Williamstown midway through this past school year.

Sabb, like many other recruits around the country, had ideally planned to begin making on-campus visits in 2020 but the sweeping COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into plans. He will continue making “virtual” visits until the NCAA Dead Period is lifted.

The Buckeyes currently have four in-state commits in the 2022 class by way of top Ohio target Powers (Marysville), cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester), outside linebacker C.J. Hicks (Dayton) and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (West Chester).

