Another Boom! 2022 Linebacker Gabe Powers Commits to Ohio State

Adam Prescott

Ohio State beefed up its 2022 football recruiting class with a massive in-state addition Saturday night, keeping standout linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville/Marysville) in Central Ohio.

The four-star prospect, a top 50-75 player nationally depending on recruiting outlet, is widely regarded as the No. 1 player in Ohio and also one of the top few at his position across the country. He had more than 20 scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder lives roughly a half hour from Ohio State’s campus and chose the Buckeyes over a list that also included Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Stanford, Florida State and Nebraska. Powers has played both middle and outside linebacker at Marysville HS and will likely be positioned on the outside in college.

Gabe-Powers-Linebacker-Commit

The Buckeyes now have four commits, all from Ohio, in a 2022 group that also features cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester), linebacker C.J. Hicks (Dayton) and offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola (West Chester).

Powers, who was primarily recruited by Al Washington, was ideally hoping to take on-campus visits prior to making a decision but the sweeping COVID-19 pandemic has altered the plans of many. His father, Mike, also played college football and is an assistant coach at Marysville.

This is easily the biggest boom for 2022 thus far. Brown, Hicks and Tshabola are all talented top-five players in Ohio, but also ranked outside of the top-100 nationally. The addition of Powers gives a serious boost.

Ohio State welcomed two linebackers in the recent 2020 class (Cody Simon, Mitchell Melton) and have already locked up 2021 SI All-American candidate Reid Carrico from Ironton, Ohio.

