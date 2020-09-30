Perhaps the top remaining target for Ohio State in the 2022 recruiting cycle is Caleb Burton III down in Del Valle, Texas. The 6-foot, 165-pound standout is widely regarded to be a top-10 player nationally and the best receiver in his class.

However, it doesn’t appear that Buckeye coaches and faithful will be able to him on the field anymore in 2020 as Burton announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be missing the remainder of his junior season at Del Valle High School due to a knee injury.

Burton has a growing relationship with OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and is also close with current Buckeye sophomore Garrett Wilson, another recent prospect from the Longhorn State. Del Valle is just 15 minutes outside of Austin.

Roughly 40 scholarship offers are currently on the table for Burton from just about any notable powerhouse in the country. Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Stanford are currently leading the charge alongside Ohio State.

An interesting dynamic is that Burton’s teammate at Del Valle, 2021 running back Tavierre Dunlap, committed to Michigan earlier this month. Josh Gattis (offensive coordinator), Jay Harbaugh (running back) and Sherrone Moore (tight ends) from the Wolverine staff have also been in hot pursuit of Burton.

Ohio State recently welcomed a quartet of heralded wideouts in the 2020 cycle; Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott Jr. They will soon be joined by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard from the 2021 group while the Buckeyes do not currently have any receivers locked up in 2022.

