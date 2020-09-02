SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeyes Secure Tight End Bennett Christian in 2022 Class

Adam Prescott

Ohio State continued growing its 2022 football class Tuesday evening, hearing a nice verbal commitment from tight end Bennett Christian out of Acworth, Ga. He was down to a pair of finalists, with the Scarlet and Gray lined up alongside Tennessee.

Christian, a standout for Allatoona High School down in the “Peach State,” gives the Buckeyes six total commits in the class and becomes the second out-of-state prospect. He joins recent commit Dasan McCullough (Overland Park, Kan.), a heralded athlete/outside linebacker who chose OSU on August 18.

“I felt like a big priority to the program,” Christian said. “It’s a place where I will be developed as a player and also a man. They can help take my skills to the next level. Coach Wilson and his staff have stressed me being a priority, so it’s made Ohio State stick out.”

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Christian narrowed a dozen offers to just three over the summer. Ohio State and Penn State offered on June 2 and the Volunteers instantly came right back to extend a scholarship the following day. However, once the Nittany Lions secured their second tight end in the 2022 class, Bennett shrunk his preferences to the Buckeyes and Vols.

Due to the NCAA recruiting dead period still being in effect, the Christian family took it upon themselves to visit both schools in consecutive weekends. They got in the car and traveled to Columbus August 14-16, touring the campus and Columbus themselves despite not being allowed to meet with any coaches or enter athletic facilities.

The ensuing weekend, Christian traveled to Knoxville where his father (Bill) played on the offensive line for Tennessee in the late 1970’s. Despite the family legacy, Bennett will be following his own college path as a Buckeye.

“It was a lot of prayer and decision making for my family,” Christian said. “These two schools had always been high on my list. They have good values, good fan bases and I felt a lot of love from both over this period of time.”

The other four 2022 commits are a quartet of Ohio standouts in linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville), outside linebacker C.J. Hicks (Dayton), offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (West Chester) and cornerback teammate Jyaire Brown (West Chester).

The Buckeyes will soon be welcoming a class of 2021 tight end in Sam Hart (Aurora, Colo.), who plans to enroll early come January.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President Trump Calls Kevin Warren, Offers to Help Him Reinstate Football Season

President Trump has made it clear recently that he wants to see the Big Ten play football this fall. Tuesday morning, he called the commissioner to offer the federal government's help. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

nflopinions

Top Ohio State Football Recruits in Program History

The 10 highest Buckeye commits since the turn of the century, based on national player ranking coming out of high school.

Adam Prescott

by

OH-IO

Report: Ben Schmiesing Enters Transfer Portal

The Buckeye junior is looking to see if he could play football outside the program. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Keegan Rice

Four Buckeyes Claim Spots on ESPN's Top-50 List

Justin Fields is the top rated player in the Big Ten. Which other Buckeyes joined him on ESPN's list? Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeye Breakfast: College Coaches May Contact Class of 2022 Recruits

Tomorrow is a big day for high school juniors, while Nick Saban led the Crimson Tide on a protest walk around campus. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Rashod Berry Getting a Shot on New England's Defense

Multiple position(s) for the recent Buckeye now sparking questions about unique role with Patriots.

Jake Hromada

by

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Among Three Big Ten Schools That Did Not Vote to Postpone Football Season

In response to last week's lawsuit, the league acknowledged today that the presidents overwhelmingly voted 11-3 to postpone the season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

How Much will J.K. Dobbins Add to Historic Ravens Backfield?

Former Buckeye and second-round pick joins veteran Mark Ingram II and MVP Lamar Jackson.

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

Recruiting: Jager Burton Chooses Kentucky Over Ohio State and Other Powerhouses

Heralded offensive guard attends high school just four miles from UK campus.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Jack Sawyer Discusses Current Preparation and Outlook for Ohio State

Star defensive end recently opted out of high school season, plans to enroll early for Buckeyes.

Adam Prescott