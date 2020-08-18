SI.com
Boom! Ohio State Receives Verbal Commitment from 2022 Athlete Dasan McCullough

Adam Prescott

Ohio State landed its fifth prospect in the football recruiting class of 2022 Tuesday afternoon, securing a verbal commitment from coveted athlete Dasan McCullough out of Overland Park, Kansas.

A sizeable 6-foot-5 player for Blue Valley North High School, McCullough has been categorized as an athlete during the process but is likely to settle on defense at the college level. He has been ranked a top-70 prospect by multiple recruiting outlets and top-10 at the “athlete” position.

McCullough announced a top-10 list back in June and ultimately chose the Buckeyes from a group that also included Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, USC, Florida, Nebraska, Florida State and Texas. He holds close to 40 offers.

Many project McCullough to contribute at either linebacker/rover or safety in Columbus, having shown the ability to play all over the gridiron at Blue Valley North. The 220-pounder has flashed skills as a big hitter and the willingness to cover anyone from a wide receiver, tight end or running back. He was primarily recruited by linebackers coach Al Washington.

McCullough is the first out-of-state 2022 commit for the Buckeyes, now adding him to a strong group that already features a quartet of Ohio products in linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville), cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester/Lakota West), outside linebacker C.J. Hicks (Dayton/Archbishop Alter) and mammoth 6-foot-5, 40-pound offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola (West Chester/Lakota West). 

McCullough and Hicks have developed a strong friendship throughout recent months/years. Ohio State now holds the No. 2 recruiting class in their cycle, checking in only behind LSU at the moment.

Additionally, McCullough’s father (Deland) is currently the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. He played college ball at The University of Miami before a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. The family lived in Ohio for almost a decade before moving around.

Ohio State has a strong secondary group developing in the 2021 recruiting cycle by way of Jakailin Johnson, Jordan Hancock, Denzel Burke, Andre Turrentine, Jaylen Johnson and Jantzen Dunn. They are part of a class that is still narrowly ranked atop the 247Sports composite team rankings, ahead of Alabama (2), Clemson (3), LSU (4) and Oregon (5).

