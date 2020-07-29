Ohio State will look to continue their recruiting success in the Lone Star State as Arlington, Texas native Ernest Cooper IV has expressed interest in the defending Big Ten Champions.

Rated as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets, the 6-foot-5 defensive end who attends Martin High School is considered to be one of the top prospects in all of Texas - a state widely regarded as one of the premier high school hot beds in the country.

If the Buckeyes are able to land Cooper in the class of 2022, it would continue a strong pattern in the state as they currently have eight players from Texas on the 2020 roster. Cooper is reportedly "very interested" in playing for the Scarlet and Gray.

In addition to Ohio State, Cooper IV has 18 other schools on his list, some of which include Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, and in state schools Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A & M.

Named District 4-6A Defensive Sophomore of the year in 2019, Cooper made a huge impact for a Martin team that is ranked top 100 in the nation by Max Preps for the 2020 season.

With an already dominant No. 1 ranked class for the class of 2021, the Buckeyes are continuing to build on their remarkable recruiting success as they currently sit at number two for the 2022 cycle according to 247 recruiting rankings.

Perhaps Cooper could pair with Class of 2021 commit Jack Sawyer on the defensive line the same way Nick Bosa did with Chase Young in 2018.

