SI All-American Candidate Jack Sawyer Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jack Sawyer

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Pickerington (Ohio) North

Committed to: Ohio State

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Tall, broad and long prospect still early in his physical development. Considerable room to add mass.



Athleticism: Armed with strong body control and the ability to bend on that ideal edge frame. Comfortable attacking from a stand up or hand in the dirt position. Also a varsity basketball player, dabbles on offense as a quarterback and pass catcher, where his high football IQ and awareness shines through in addition to laughable power as a ball carrier.

Instincts: Sawyer is a strong disengager with great quickness and lateral ability thereafter, movement skill that couples well with his great length to maximize the ground he can cover within the box. Solid spacial awareness enables him to impact the game even without getting to the ball carrier.

Polish: Strong. Uses a snap first step giving way to the conversion of speed to power to get blockers off balance. Sawyer can attack a retreating protector with a full tool box including a spin move, hesitation dip and classic bull rush. He can come downhill with such force that the threat of counter moves can clear a path to the passer. Combines well with strong hand technique, the ability to eliminate a blocker’s extension with power or speed. Plus hand technique with the ability to eliminate a blocker’s extension with power or speed. Against the run, plays functional at the point of contact and can play within his responsibility enough to set the edge.

Bottom Line: Sawyer is a natural athlete who can impact the game on any given play. He is the type of edge disrupter an offense would have to account for before every snap. The future Buckeye looks to be a three-down dominator on defense with the room to grow into a traditional defensive end or even defensive tackle in a four-man front.