SI All-American Candidate Jack Sawyer Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jack Sawyer 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Pickerington (Ohio) North
Committed to: Ohio State
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Tall, broad and long prospect still early in his physical development. Considerable room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Armed with strong body control and the ability to bend on that ideal edge frame. Comfortable attacking from a stand up or hand in the dirt position. Also a varsity basketball player, dabbles on offense as a quarterback and pass catcher, where his high football IQ and awareness shines through in addition to laughable power as a ball carrier. 

Instincts: Sawyer is a strong disengager with great quickness and lateral ability thereafter, movement skill that couples well with his great length to maximize the ground he can cover within the box. Solid spacial awareness enables him to impact the game even without getting to the ball carrier. 

Polish: Strong. Uses a snap first step giving way to the conversion of speed to power to get blockers off balance. Sawyer can attack a retreating protector with a full tool box including a spin move, hesitation dip and classic bull rush. He can come downhill with such force that the threat of counter moves can clear a path to the passer. Combines well with strong hand technique, the ability to eliminate a blocker’s extension with power or speed. Plus hand technique with the ability to eliminate a blocker’s extension with power or speed. Against the run, plays functional at the point of contact and can play within his responsibility enough to set the edge. 

Bottom Line: Sawyer is a natural athlete who can impact the game on any given play. He is the type of edge disrupter an offense would have to account for before every snap. The future Buckeye looks to be a three-down dominator on defense with the room to grow into a traditional defensive end or even defensive tackle in a four-man front.

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on Football Recruiting During COVID-19

College football recruiting looks completely different this offseason because of COVID-19. Jim Mora, Jr. examines the specifics on this edition of SI All-American TV.

John Garcia, Jr.

Pittsburgh Coach Jeff Capel ‘Passionate’ for Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd Killing

Capel said it's important to hear white voices speaking out on social injustice.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Blog: 'I could have been George Floyd'

No. 1 quarterback prospect Caleb Williams and his father, Carl, share their perspective on the current state of the nation.

Caleb Williams

In His Own Words: Miller Moss Commits to USC Over Alabama, LSU, UCLA

The top uncommitted quarterback in California, Miller Moss decided to stay home and commit to the USC Trojans on Monday. He shares the decision details and more in his latest blog post for SI All-American.

Miller Moss

Watch Senior Pass Rusher Mattheus Carroll Make His College Commitment

SI All-American has the college football commitment announcement of 2021 pass rusher Mattheus Carroll

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite Center Moussa Cisse To Join the 2020 Class, Will Pick a College Next Week

Cisse is the top shot blocker in high school basketball.

Jason Jordan

Garrett Nussmeier Blog: LSU Commitment Group Chat, Recruiting Others and More

LSU QB commitment Garrett Nussmeier is back with another blog on SI All-American. Today he digs into the communication with fellow Tiger commitments, recruiting others and his coaching aspirations.

Garrett Nussmeier

SI All-American Forward Michael Foster to Stay in 2021

SI All-American Forward Michael Foster to Stay in 2021.

Jason Jordan

Electric In-State LB Ian Jackson Commits to Alabama over Childhood Favorite Auburn

One of the top defensive prospects in Alabama, linebacker Ian Jackson is headed to play for the Crimson Tide and tells SI All-American why.

John Garcia, Jr.

Devin Askew Talks Pandemic Training, When He Could Be at Kentucky and More

Askew is a part of SI All-American's No. 1 recruiting class for 2020.

Jason Jordan