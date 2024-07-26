Five-Star Shooting Guard Trey McKenney Lists Ohio State Buckeyes In Top 10
The Ohio State Buckeyes are attempting to go up to Michigan and snatch a top 2025 shooting guard from Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans territory.
Trey McKenney is a five-star 2025 prospect and the No. 3 shooting guard on 247 Sports. He is also currently ranked as the No. 5 shooting guard with On3.
The 6'4" guard from Flint, Michigan has cut his list of schools down to 10 according to Joe Tipton of On3. The Ohio State Buckeyes are part of this group that includes six Big Ten schools. The Buckeyes are joined by the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Creighton Bluejays and Georgetown Hoyas.
McKenney does currently have official visits scheduled with seven of the 10 schools. Ohio State is set to get a visit on October 26th, right before the start of the 2024-25 regular season.
The star guard told Tipton that he is in no rush to make a decision and probably wouldn't do so until the winter.
"I'm trying to knock all the visits out. I don't really know exactly when yet, but it'll definately be some time during the high school season," stated McKenney.
During his junior season with the Division 1 state championship winning St. Mary's Prep Eaglets, McKenney averaged a staggering 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In the state championship game victory 63-52 over North Farmington, McKenney led the way with 32 points and 10 rebounds. He was an efficient eight of 11 from the field and made all 14 free throw attempts.
McKenney was named the 2023-24 Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year and was also named the Michigan MaxPreps High School Basketball Player of the Year.
It will be a competitive race for McKenney, but one that the Buckeyes will like being a part of due to his talent. Although it may be a slower process for McKenney, that does give the Buckeyes a chance for a strong visit later in the fall.