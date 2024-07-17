Four-Star Shooting Guard Kiyan Anthony Planning Visit To Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes Men's Basketball team is in contention for a top 2025 prospect, who happens to have NBA greatness in his blood. Kiyan Anthony is a four-star prospect from Glen Head, New York. The 6'5" shooting guard plays his high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran High School and recently put on a show at the Peach Invitational.
Carmelo Anthony averaged 22.5 points per game in his nearly 20-year NBA career. Although living in Carmelo's shadow might put lots of outside pressure and high expectations on Kiyan, the talented high school prospect is shining and flashing scoring ability like his father. At the Peach Invitational, Kiyan had a game where he hit five of six threes and put up a massive 40 points on 79 percent from the field. This comes less than a month after reportedly averaging 29.5 points per game at the NBPA Top 100 camp.
As the young Anthony continues to develop and attempts to take his game to the next level, he is in the process of setting up official visits in the near future. Ohio State happens to be one of 19 D1 schools to offer Kiyan a scholarship. According to Joe Tipton, national basketball reporter for On3, Kiyan is seriously considering taking visits to Ohio State, Auburn, USC, Rutgers and his father's alma mater Syracuse. Arkansas and Indiana are also in the mix in his current recruitment.
The more points that Kiyan keeps scoring, the more attention he is set to draw. For good reason, his last name is not the only reason why he is the No. 5 shooting guard on 247 Sports' composite rankings. His play on the floor has not only validated that ranking, but there could be an argument that he needs bumped up to a five-star rating.
If Ohio State can remain a part of his top teams all the way until his official decision, that would be massive for Jake Diebler and his program. It will be a competitive race until the end, yet the Buckeyes feel like a potential great fit.