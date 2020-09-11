SI.com
Friday Night Fix: Pair of 2021 Commits Begin Seasons, Week 3 for Other Ohio Natives

Jake Hromada

Two out-of-state commits for the Buckeyes join ten others from the 2021 classes currently playing high school football not just in Ohio, but across the country.

A pair of 2021 defensive back commits in Jantzen Dunn (Bowling Green, Ky.) and Andre Turrentine (Nashville, Tenn.) are set to open their senior seasons tonight.

Dunn, while recruited by Ohio State as a safety, will line up as a receiver for South Warren High School after leading the team with six touchdown catches last year. Turrentine's game for Ensworth at CPA (2-0) was selected as one of the best happening in all of Tennessee.

Below is a list of who is playing, for who, against who and what their stats (if available) were last week.

Player (Class)
School
Opponent
Last Week

WR Jayden Ballard (2021)

Massilon Washington (0-1)

Warren G. Harding (1-1)

2 catches, 22 yards

LB Reid Carrico (2021)

Ironton 2-0

Coal Grove (1-1)

11 carries, 80 yards, 4 TD, Strip Sack

OL Ben Christman

Revere (0-1)

Cuyahoga Falls (1-1)

12 pancakes, 1 sack, 1 TFL, Blocked FGA

S Jantzen Dunn (2021)

South Warren (Ky.) (0-0)

at Warren East (Ky.) (0-0)

DL Mike Hall (2021)

Streetsboro (2-0)

Woodridge (0-2)

1 yard TD rush, 1 sack, 3 TFL

DB Jaylen Johnson (2021)

Cincinnati La Salle (1-1)

Lakota East (0-2)

7 tackles, 1 TFL

S Andre Turrentine (2021)

Ensworth (0-0)

at CPA (2-0)

CB Jyaire Brown (2022)

Lakota West (2-0)

at Sycamore (1-1)

TE Bennett Christian (2022)

Allatoona (Ga.) (1-0)

at Denmark (0-1)

1 recp, 15 yards

LB CJ Hicks (2022)

Archbishop Alter (0-2)

Archbishop Fenwick (0-1)

10 tackles, 1 sack, 94 rush yards

LB Gabe Powers (2022)

Marysville (1-1)

Dublin Jerome (1-1)

11 tackles, 135 rush yards, 1 TD

OT Tegra Tshabola (2022)

Lakota West (2-0)

at Sycamore (1-1)

Check out last week's Friday night roundup from BuckeyesNow, which goes more in-depth on performances for each commit.

As always, stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

