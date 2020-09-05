Buckeye Recruits See Dominance, Heartbreak in Friday Night Results

Each Saturday morning, we'll be recapping how selected Ohio State football commits performed in their Friday contests, sharing those who delivered notable performances and also providing additional content from games that BuckeyesNow attends!

2021 Commits:

Wide Receiver Jayden Ballard (Massillon, Ohio) had a quiet night in Massillon Washington's 35-0 win against Bishop Sycamore. Ballard caught two passes for 22 yards. The Tigers used their ground game to score three touchdowns, force a safety and hit a 25-yard field goal to pick up their 900th program win.

Linebacker Reid Carrico (Ironton, Ohio) had another big week for Ironton. In a game with major conference title aspirations vs. Galia Academy, Carrico scored four touchdowns in Ironton's 55-7 mauling of its conference foe. He finished with 11 carries for 80 yards, as two of his four scores were on Ironton's first two possessions. He also had a strip sack for a loss of 20 yards and returned a punt for 65 yards. Ironton is now 2-0 this year.

“When you got a leader that’s willing to step up and play great in all three phases of the game, it just sets the tone for your team.” Ironton head coach Trevon Pendleton told the Daily Independent.

Defensive Lineman Mike Hall and Streetsboro High School shut out Field (35-0) on the road. Hall found the endzone, yes really, from one yard out (video evidence below). "The Fridge" plunged forward at the goal line to give his team a 28-0 halftime lead. Streetsboro is now 2-0 this year.

Safety/outside linebacker Jaylen Johnson and Cincinnati La Salle fell to Cincinnati St. Xavier, by a final of 24-10, for the "King of the Road" trophy. The reigning Division II state champs had an early 3-0 lead, but trailed 10-3 at the break and never regained control. Johnson did have seven tackles and one tackle for loss for La Salle, 1-1 this year.

2022 Commits:

Linebacker Gabe Powers and Marysville (Ohio) High School narrowly fell to Hilliard Darby, 31-28, after falling behind 24-7 in the first quarter. It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2001. Powers played both ways, compiling a handful of tackles at linebacker and then rushing for 100 yards and a TD from the backfield. He also hauled in a 27-yard catch on the game's final play.

Hamilton Badin escaped C.J. Hicks (Dayton, Ohio) and Archbishop Kettering Alter in a low-scoring slugfest, 14-12. Badin had a 7-3 lead at the half, Alter came back and led 12-7 early in the fourth quarter, but allowed a touchdown in the red zone with 3:55 left in the game to unfortunately drop to 0-2. BuckeyesNow was on hand to watch and caught up with C.J. afterward (see above video interview).

Down near West Chester, Ohio, offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola and cornerback Jyaire Brown helped Lakota West dominate Hamilton 40-13. Even though Hamilton took an early 7-0 lead, Lakota West forced three-straight turnovers and turned them all into touchdowns. Hamilton never saw a lead again as Lakota West improves to 2-0.

Recent tight end commit Bennett Christian (Acworth, Ga.) and Allatoona High School won its season opener 27-17 against Harrison. It was also a rematch of their state championship game from a year ago, in which Harrison won.

