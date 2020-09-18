Friday Night Fix: Handful of Ohio State Commits Hit the Road
Jake Hromada
Every Friday, we preview what current Buckeye football commits are up to in their prep careers. After most 2021 and 2022's enjoyed lopsided results last weekend, we next take a look at some in-state commits who are entering week four while some out-of-state guys have barely begun.
Here is your schedule for Friday, Sept. 18!
Player (Class)
School
Opponent
Last Week
WR Jayden Ballard (2021)
Massilon Washington (1-1)
Benedictine (2-1)
8 catches, 49 yards
LB Reid Carrico (2021)
Ironton (3-0)
at Rock Hill (1-2)
2 rushing TDs
OL Ben Christman
Revere (1-1)
at Twinsburg (0-1)
S Jantzen Dunn (2021)
South Warren (Ky.) (1-0)
Central (0-0)
DL Mike Hall (2021)
Streetsboro (3-0)
at Cloverleaf (3-0)
1 rushing TD
DB Jaylen Johnson (2021)
Cincinnati La Salle (2-1)
at DuPont Manuel (Ky.) (0-0)
S Andre Turrentine (2021)
Ensworth (0-1)
at Baylor 2-0)
CB Jyaire Brown (2022)
Lakota West (3-0)
at Fairfield (1-2)
TE Bennett Christian (2022)
Allatoona (Ga.) (1-0)
at Kennesaw Mtn. (0-2)
Game cancelled last week
LB CJ Hicks (2022)
Archbishop Alter (1-2)
at Carroll (1-2)
2 sacks, 38-yard pick-six
LB Gabe Powers (2022)
Marysville (2-1)
Thomas Worthington (1-2)
2 sacks, 100+ rush yards, 2 TDs
OT Tegra Tshabola (2022)
Lakota West (3-0)
at Fairfield (1-2)
Adam Prescott of BuckeyesNow will be on site in Massillon to bring you first-hand coverage of Jayden Ballard against Benedictine. Check back tomorrow to see how these future Buckeyes performed!
