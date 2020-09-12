Ohio State Commits Light Up Friday Night Opposition

Each Saturday morning, we recap how selected Ohio State football commits performed in their Friday contests, sharing those who delivered notable performances and also providing additional content from games that BuckeyesNow attends!

Massillon Washington and wide receiver Jayden Ballard blanked Warren G. Harding, 24-0. The game was scoreless until the second quarter, before Massillon (1-1) took a 7-0 lead into halftime, and the Tigers struck again just before the end of the third quarter 14-0 on a short run. Ballard had eight catches for 49 yards, with his longest grab being for 10. On special teams, he returned four punts for 61 yards with a long of 26 yards.

In southern Ohio, linebacker Reid Carrico (Ironton, Ohio) and Ironton dominated Coal Grove 71-0. The game was scoreless after the first quarter but Ironton (3-0) lit up Coal Grove for 28 points before halftime. Carrico had two rushing touchdowns, including one from 51 yards out to make it 35-0. The last time Ironton scored 71 points was in 1999. One of Carrico's touchdowns is below.

Offensive lineman Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio) and Revere kept Cuyahoga Falls scoreless, 33-0, for its first win on the season. Our own Brendan Gulick caught up with Christman below.

Moving out-of-state, defensive back Jantzen Dunn (Bowling Green, Ky.) helped South Warren start its season off with a bang... winning 40-0 at Warren East. South Warren put up 34 points before halftime and will host Louisville Central next Friday.

Defensive Lineman Mike Hall (Streetsboro, Ohio) and the Rockets decimated Woodridge 72-13 on Senior Night. Hall might lead all linemen in Ohio, and maybe in the nation, in touchdowns. "The Fridge" found the end zone for a second-straight week, with footage of that touchdown at the end of this video below.

Safety/outside linebacker Jaylen Johnson (Cincinnati, Ohio) and La Salle High School won 35-13 against Lakota East. Johnson came up with seven tackles for the Lancers, who improve to 2-1.

Safety commit Andre Turrentine (Nashville, Tenn.) and Ensworth High School fell to CPA, 28-6, in its season opener. Ensworth trailed the entire game and will next travel to Chattanooga to play Baylor.

Future linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville, Ohio) and his Monarch team pulled away for a 31-12 victory over Dublin Jerome, improving to 2-1 overall. Powers had two timely sacks (one coming on fourth down), deflected a pass that led to an interception and then rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Our own Adam Prescott was on hand to see Powers and caught up with the national standout afterward:

C.J. Hicks and Archbishop Alter, beginning the season with a pair of tough losses, didn't mess around against Bishop Fenwick. Hicks had two sacks (one on the first play of the game, the second just two plays later on a forced fumble) and a pick-six from 38 yards out. He also had a nice punt return which you can see below. Alter won big by a final tally of 42-12.

“We had to jump on them early,” Hicks told the Dayton Daily News. “We came off two losses. It was good we finally got the W.”

Lakota West and future Buckeyes, offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola and cornerback Jyaire Brown, traveled to Sycamore and shut out the Aviators 33-0. Both Tshabola and Brown talked to the media after the game.

More footage of both Tshabola and Brown during the game below.

Unfortunate news occurred for a few Georgia high school football teams, as some games were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks and/or contact with a positive tester. Tight end commit Bennett Christian and Allatoona were one of the many games cancelled hours before kickoff on Friday.

As always, stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!