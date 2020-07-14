SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Reid Carrico Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Reid Carrico
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough
Committed to: Ohio State
Projected Position: Mike Linebacker

Frame: Tall with broad shoulders and some length in arms. Tight torso and waist with athletic lower half. Has room to carve and chisel his body. 

Athleticism: Displays good change of direction to weave and squeeze A-gap and B-gap runs. Very good range from second level to reach box edges and perimeter with ease. Beats blockers laterally and can easily cross faces. Has balance to get over trash. Excellent speed and closing quickness. Arrives with forceful intent and thump at collision points on ball-carriers.

Instincts: Can click and close with a very good feel for flow versus run. Solid ability to read cross keys to mesh points through traffic. Takes good pursuit angles and can backdoor blockers. Assertive and decisive to squeeze line and insert in gaps. Syncs with snap with late declaration as a blitzer. Decent and capable of disrupting passing lanes in coverage from MOF. 

Polish: Mainly plays Mike ‘backer with outstanding motor. Used mostly in blitz packages and as a hug player versus pass. Needs to continue improving hand usage at the point in take-on and shed phase versus blockers. High hat at times versus pass. Must continue to develop zone eyes and show he can relate to 2 and 3 in zone concepts. Must show he can match and copy running backs and tight ends in man concepts. 

Bottom Line: Carrico has outstanding toughness and physicality, to go along with his good play speed and range. He works as a decisive middle linebacker who takes good pursuit angles with good play speed versus the run. While he must show he can do more than spy, hug and blitz, Carrico does have athletic traits to develop in pass coverage. He fits best as a Mike ‘backer in an attacking single-gap defense with a 4-3 base alignment.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley Highlights and Evaluation

Justin Walley is a cornerback prospect from D'Iberville High School in Biloxi, Miss. Walley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jarquez Hunter Highlights and Evaluation

Jarquez Hunter is a running back prospect from Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Miss. Hunter is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ty Keyes Highlights and Evaluation

Ty Keyes is a quarterback prospect from Taylorsville High School in Taylorsville, Miss. Keyes is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Antonio Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

Antonio Harmon is a wide receiver prospect from Kosciusko High School in Kosciusko, Miss. Harmon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American