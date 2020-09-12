Gabe Powers: "I am a Buckeye for Life"

Underclassmen recruits that commit to a school relatively early can always be speculated as flip candidates, considering there is still a decent amount of time left before college arrives. This dynamic has become even more prevalent in recent months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restricting on-campus visits.

With so much uncertainty, we have seen multiple prospects revisit decisions along the way. Marysville High School standout Gabe Powers hade made it clear that he will not be one of those to potentially reopen his recruitment along the way.

Ohio’s top prospect in the class of 2022, Powers is widely regarded as the best outside linebacker in the country and likely a top-50 player regardless of position. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound specimen (who lives roughly a half hour from campus) verbally committed to Ohio State on August 1.

“I am enjoying every moment right now, because you don’t get these times under your hometown lights forever,” Powers said Friday night after leading his team to a 31-12 victory. “There is nothing more that you can ask for. It’s been surreal committing to Ohio State but I’m starting to get used to the attention that’s happened since. The weight is off my shoulders and my recruitment is 110 percent done. I’m a Buckeye for life.”

Powers continued doing a bit of everything for his Monarch team as they pulled away from rival Dublin Jerome. He rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns offensively, both coming in the second half as Marysville broke open a 10-6 halftime score. On the defensive side, he recorded multiple sacks (one stopping a critical fourth down in the red zone) and also deflected a pass that was intercepted. Marysville is currently 2-1 on the season.

“I have to get bigger,” Powers added when asked about areas he is looking to improve. “I’m about 215 pounds right now and, next year, I want to be up to at least 230. It’s just about getting bigger, faster and stronger.”

Powers, recruited by Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington, held more than 20 scholarship offers that included the likes of Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Stanford, Florida State, USC and Wisconsin. He would have ideally preferred to experience other on-campus visits prior to making a decision, but the extended NCAA Dead Period helped solidify his decision to commit where he always wanted.

If donning the Scarlet and Gray doesn’t feel mighty enough for a kid from Ohio, we decided to check what Powers’ preferred superpower might be if granted the wish. After pausing for a few seconds, he responded as only a true football player would.

“I have to go with strength,” Powers answered. “Ain’t nobody blocking you with unlimited strength.”

Indeed, kid. Yes indeed.

