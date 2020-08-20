SI.com
Recruiting: Buckeyes Seeking Another In-State Prospect, 2022 Forward Josiah Harris

Tyler Stephen

Chris Holtmann and staff have continued recruiting yet another in-state standout for the class of 2022, with hopes of adding him to the Ohio-heavy list of recent Buckeye commits. From the Cleveland area, Josiah Harris has seen a surge of interest in recent months from big name schools including Ohio State, which offered back in May.

The 6-foot-7 wing joins elite big man Shawn Phillips as another ideal/potential homegrown prospect that could add inside presence for a class which has already secured shooting guard Bowen Hardman (Cincinnati/Princeton).

Harris, who transferred from Canton GlenOak to Richmond Heights after his freshman season, averaged 20.2 points and nearly 12 rebounds a game for a Spartan team gearing up for a regional championship game before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in March.

A second team All-Ohio selection, Harris has a growing list of offers, now reaching double digits, that also features the likes of West Virginia, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Kansas State, SMU, Wichita State and others. Akron, Cleveland State and Kent State have also extended scholarships in attempt to keep the versatile prospect very close to home.

Although listed at 6-foot-7, Harris has shown the ability to score from the perimeter and defend every position with his 7-foot-1 wingspan. That versatility has certainly helped his list of courters grow in recent months.

“I really wanted to go out there and showcase my game this year,” Harris told Tim Phillis of the News-Herald. “I’ve grown a lot with being strong, being in shape. I just felt like I could showcase my game in a better way to coaches.”

His attributes have definitely caught the eye of the Buckeyes. Chris Holtmann’s group already boasts the No. 7 recruiting class nationally in the 2021 cycle with three in-state commits, and is looking to build on current momentum within state lines.

Harris is hovering around the top-150 nationally in the latest 247Sports composite rankings and is easily regarded a top-10 prospect in Ohio. 

