BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Ohio State Basketball Continues Targeting 2022 Center Shawn Phillips Jr.

Tyler Stephen

In his fourth year as head coach at Ohio State, Chris Holtmann is increasingly proving that he can recruit the Buckeye state. With a 2021 class that is ranked first in the Big Ten and fourth in the country, the Buckeyes have commits from three top-90 players nationally (Malaki Branham, Meechie Johnson, Kalen Etzler) who also represent the state of Ohio.

Looking to build on the homegrown success on his recruiting trail, Holtmann has already locked up three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman from Cincinnati Princeton for the class of 2022. The Buckeyes now turn their attention to another 2022 Ohio product from the Dayton area, Shawn Phillips Jr.

The 6-foot-10 center from Belmont High School is the second-ranked player in Ohio according to 247 Sports Composite rankings and sits as a top-65 player in the country.

Phillips has a growing list of schools interested right now and has already received offers from Ohio State, Indiana, Cincinnati, Xavier, Auburn, North Carolina State and others.

Earlier this summer, the Buckeye target (primarily recruited thus far by assistant Ryan Pedon) made headlines as he announced he would be transferring schools and competing with Michigan State commit and top-ranked phenom Emoni Bates.

The two will be playing for Ypsi Prep Academy, a brand-new school created by Elgin Bates (Emoni’s father) in Ypsilanti, Mich. The school, which will play a national schedule, is a satellite campus to Aim High Academy near Farmington Hills.

Ohio State does not yet have a true big man secured in the 2021 class, as both Branham and Johnson are guards while the 6-foot-8 Etzler is listed as a power forward but can routinely step out on the perimeter and bury shots.

The Buckeyes have currently offered at least two other centers for the 2022 cycle in top-40 player Dereck Lively II (Norristown, Pa.) and Joe Hurlburt (Enderlin, N.D.) Ohio State is currently scheduled to start its hoops season on November 11 vs. Oakland.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey44Monty
Joey44Monty

This kid looks huge.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeye Breakfast: Captain Cooper Wants a College Football Season

OSU Captain Jonathon Cooper talks about why sacrificing for his teammates is actually easy for him. Watch his passionate speech here.

Staff Writer

by

Joey44Monty

Ryan Day: "We cannot cancel the season right now"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says he will fight for his players and that a canceled season isn't quite a certainty just yet. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

MORandy

Oldest Ohio State Football Players Still Competing in the NFL

Plenty of up-and-coming Buckeyes are crafting pro careers, but a handful of veterans are also going strong.

Adam Prescott

by

Adam Prescott

Spring College Football Season Could be a Logistical Nightmare

Could schools actually pull off a spring season? Possibly, but not without these extremely challenging complications.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: #WeWantToPlay ... is a College Football Players Union Forming?

College athletics is at a crossroads it has never seen before. Will there be a season? Will the players unite and form a union? What's the latest news from the Big Ten conference office? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

PrincePatt216

SIAA Superlatives: Ongoing Recruiting Process for Standout J.T. Tuimoloau

The recruitment of versatile athlete J.T. Tuimoloau has seen many twisting dynamics with Ohio State, Washington and others still firmly in the mix.

Adam Prescott

Report: Big Ten Cancels College Football Season

An official announcement from the league is expected on Tuesday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Football: Iowa, Nebraska Reportedly Voted to Play

Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers opted "yes" in apparent 12-2 vote. Both states also have lower documented COVID cases.

Adam Prescott

Report: College Football Season on the Brink of Postponement

The Power 5 conference commissioners called an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of playing this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow OSU Football Trivia: Scarlet & Gray in the 2010’s

With the football season on the brink of disaster, BuckeyesNow put together a fun football trivia quiz. Click here to take the quiz and let us know how you do!

Eddie Marotta