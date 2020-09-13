Recruiting: Five Questions and Answers Surrounding Markus Allen

Ohio wide receiver and SI All-American candidate Markus Allen (Clayton/Northmont) made headlines this past Wednesday after decommitting from Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect chose the Wolverines back on April 28 but has now officially reopened his recruitment.

Many have since been speculating on whether or not Ohio State, not currently one of Allen’s 30 offers, might become heavily involved and decide to court the talented 2021 in-state wideout. He is certainly going to be worth a continued look, as Buckeye wide receivers coach Brian Hartline had been growing a relationship with Allen earlier this calendar year.

Then, like with so many other recruits, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted on-campus visits and hindered decision-making opportunities for both sides of the equation. Allen would have likely visited Columbus in the spring and attended a summer camp. Instead, he verbally committed to Michigan.

With that being said, here are thoughts/answers to five questions that many are likely asking regarding Markus Allen.

Q1: Why did he back away from Michigan?

A: Jim Harbaugh and staff added commitments from three more 2021 receivers this summer. Whether he began questioning his role within the class, or whether he was somewhat phased out by the Wolverines, remains unknown and beside the point now. At the end of the day, every recruit wants to go somewhere they feel wanted.

Q2: Is Ohio State his preferred destination?

A: You would imagine that nearly every Ohio high school football prospects dream is to play for the Buckeyes, although plenty have gone elsewhere throughout the years. In this case, Allen is VERY close with 2022 commit C.J. Hicks (Dayton/Archbishop Alter) and has interacted with other OSU commits as well.

Q3: Will Ohio State even offer?

A: Maybe, but almost certainly not until things play out with top target and the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes have dedicated ample time and focus on landing the heralded Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wash.), seemingly down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and potentially his hometown Huskies. Allen is widely regarded as a top-15 player in the state, but no chance OSU risks losing Egbuka by offering anyone else at the position right now.

Q4: If Allen does come to Ohio State, what might his impact be?

A: He would definitely have his work cut out, as the Buckeyes recently welcomed four heralded WR’s in the 2020 class (Julian Fleming, Jackson Smith-Njigba, Gee Scott Jr. and Mookie Cooper) along with two more elite weapons (Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard) in the 2021 cycle. Add in current sophomore Garrett Wilson and others likely to return, and the depth chart seems loaded more than ever.

Q5: If he doesn’t go to Ohio State, who might be the favorite to land Allen?

A: Allen initially chose Michigan from a list of Top-8 finalists that also included West Virginia, Michigan State, Purdue, Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky and Indiana. However, the nearby Cincinnati Bearcats have become an intriguing option while a few other notables (such as LSU and Miami) were rumored to have made contact with Allen in recent months.

Allen has impressively launched his senior year by corralling 21 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns in the first three games for Northmont, despite reportedly playing with a torn labrum. It will be interesting to see what happens next…

