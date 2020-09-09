Recruiting: Ohio Prospect Markus Allen Backs Away from Michigan

The Michigan football program seemingly lost a 2021 commit Wednesday afternoon, as Ohio wide receiver and SI All-American candidate Markus Allen (Clayton/Northmont) announced that he will be reopening his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect chose the Wolverines back on April 28, but has now officially decommitted and will be looking elsewhere. He had more than 30 offers on the table.

The biggest/most notable schools to have previously extended a scholarship to Allen include Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

Ohio State was not one of those 30 schools, although Allen and current 2022 Buckeye commit C.J. Hicks have already exchanged a few interactions on Twitter.

Allen has recently launched his senior year by corralling 17 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns in his first two games, despite reportedly playing with a torn labrum.

Ohio State currently has a pair of very talented wideouts already locked up in the 2021 class by way of Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pa.) and Jayden Ballard (Massillon, Ohio). Harrison Jr. recently came in No. 39 on Sports Illustrated’s Preseason SI99.

The Buckeyes are also firmly in the mix for the top wide receiver in this entire 2021 cycle, elite prospect Emeka Egbuka from Steilacoom, Wash.

Whether Ohio State ends up getting into the mix for Allen or not, OSU faithful will still surely find victory in seeing the Wolverines lose a kid from the Buckeye state. The only other 2021 Michigan commit from Ohio right now is ironically Allen’s high school teammate at Northmont, safety Rod Moore.

