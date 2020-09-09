SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Recruiting: Ohio Prospect Markus Allen Backs Away from Michigan

Adam Prescott

The Michigan football program seemingly lost a 2021 commit Wednesday afternoon, as Ohio wide receiver and SI All-American candidate Markus Allen (Clayton/Northmont) announced that he will be reopening his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect chose the Wolverines back on April 28, but has now officially decommitted and will be looking elsewhere. He had more than 30 offers on the table.

The biggest/most notable schools to have previously extended a scholarship to Allen include Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

Ohio State was not one of those 30 schools, although Allen and current 2022 Buckeye commit C.J. Hicks have already exchanged a few interactions on Twitter.

Allen has recently launched his senior year by corralling 17 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns in his first two games, despite reportedly playing with a torn labrum.

Ohio State currently has a pair of very talented wideouts already locked up in the 2021 class by way of Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pa.) and Jayden Ballard (Massillon, Ohio). Harrison Jr. recently came in No. 39 on Sports Illustrated’s Preseason SI99.

The Buckeyes are also firmly in the mix for the top wide receiver in this entire 2021 cycle, elite prospect Emeka Egbuka from Steilacoom, Wash.

Whether Ohio State ends up getting into the mix for Allen or not, OSU faithful will still surely find victory in seeing the Wolverines lose a kid from the Buckeye state. The only other 2021 Michigan commit from Ohio right now is ironically Allen’s high school teammate at Northmont, safety Rod Moore.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

BREAKING: Ryan Shazier Retires from the NFL

The former Buckeye linebacker hasn't played since 2017 when he suffered a severe spinal injury. Read more about his career in Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Blake Wesley has Buckeyes Among Several Options

Indiana product down to a dozen schools, is AAU teammate of commits Kalen Etzler, Meechie Johnson.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: 2021 Commit Reid Carrico Dominating at Ironton

Get caught up on Reid Carrico and the latest news around college football this morning.

Kyle Kelly

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Spoke with Gene Smith, Still Hopeful for Buckeyes Football

Governor DeWine says he doesn't know if the Big Ten made the right decision, but he believes student-athletes are safer at Ohio State because of their frequent testing procedures. Read more about what he had to say.

Brendan Gulick

NFL Season Betting Props: Buckeyes Listed in Multiple Categories

Chase Young favored to win Defensive ROY, Michael Thomas has best odds to lead the league in receiving yards, and more.

Adam Prescott

Battle 4 Atlantis Not Expected to be Played in The Bahamas

Buckeyes were scheduled to be one of eight participating teams.

Adam Prescott

Report from Dan Patrick Show: Big Ten Start in October is Less Likely

“There’s still a push back from the medical community in the Big Ten to not play,” Patrick said. “I was told (that) they simply do not have enough teams to play.” Read more to learn which teams are holding out.

Brendan Gulick

Ten Elected Officials in Six Big Ten States Ask Conference to Reinstate Fall Sports

Led by Michigan Speaker of the House of Representatives Lee Chatfield, legislators from several states across the Big Ten footprint are requesting that the league reverse it's postponement decision.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State No. 1 in SI All-American Team Recruiting Rankings

Buckeyes lead the Preseason SIAA national list for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Adam Prescott