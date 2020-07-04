BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Recruiting: Meechie Johnson Reportedly Returning to Garfield Heights for Senior Year

Brendan Gulick

Future Ohio State basketball star Meechie Johnson is coming home for his final season of high school basketball.

Johnson's uncle, Sonny, is the head boys basketball coach at Garfield Heights High School on the east side of Cleveland. Sonny Johnson announced on his twitter page on Saturday morning that Meechie would be back home for his senior year.

A 2021 Buckeye commit, Johnson announced several weeks ago that he would not be returning to International Sports Academy at Andrews-Osborne for the upcoming academic year. He never actually played there after he injured his knee in March 2019. Andrews-Osborne is based in Willoughby, Ohio, which is approximately 30 minutes northeast of Garfield Heights. It's believed that he will be immediately eligible under OHSAA rules to compete this school year.

Johnson played his freshman and sophomore seasons for his uncle and with his cousin Sonny Jr., who is a Penn State commit. In fact, Meechie Johnson has been a Buckeye verbal commit for several years already - he accepted a scholarship offer from Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann before he began his freshman year of high school in 2017. He's had a fabulous high school career when he's been healthy, but he missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Johnson recently returned to action for the Indy Heat travel program for a couple of showcase events in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was his first live action in over a year. Suffice it to say he looked comfortable back in  competition.

Johnson said he has grown three inches and put on 30 pounds since the knee injury, now checking in at 6-0 and 175 pounds. 247Sports Composite ranks Johnson the No. 3 overall prospect in Ohio for the class of 2021.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting: Domani Jackson Includes Ohio State in Top-10 List

Class of 2022 standout cornerback has Buckeyes in top schools.

Adam Prescott

Fourth of July! Best Fourth-Down Plays for Ohio State this century

Ranking our top fourth-down moments for the Buckeyes since 2000.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: July 4, 2020

17 Ohio State Buckeyes earned BTN All-Decade Recognition. One major college head coach thinks a delayed start is "very doable". Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Who is Next for Ohio State Football?

Plenty of big names in the 2021 class still on the board as July begins.

Adam Prescott

by

AutoCoachO

Buckeye Punter Cameron Johnston Named Big Ten All-Decade

Johnston was a fantastic punter for the Buckeyes from 2013-2016. He averaged nearly 45 yards per punt over a four-year career. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Dwayne Haskins Named Big Ten Second Team All-Decade

Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins started only one season for the Buckeyes, but he shattered the record books in the process. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

J.T. Barrett is Big Ten Quarterback of the Decade

Ohio State's J.T. Barrett won a national title, is the only 3-time Big Ten QB of the Year and went a perfect 4-0 against Michigan. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Urban Meyer is Big Ten Coach of the Decade

Urban Meyer went 83-9 in Columbus, never lost to Michigan, won a national title and three Big Ten championships. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Braxton Miller Earns Big Ten All-Decade Honors

Ohio State's Braxton Miller was arguably one of the greatest versatile offensive talents in college football history. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Nick Bosa Named Big Ten Second Team All-Decade

Former Buckeye Nick Bosa joins his brother Joey Bosa and Chase Young on the All-Decade Team. Read more.

Brendan Gulick