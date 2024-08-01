Ohio State Battling Other Ohio Schools For 4-Star Point Guard
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain part of one point guard's list of schools in consideration for a commitment. They do find themselves in competition with several other Ohio schools and one other Big Ten team as well.
Four-star point guard Jalen Reece cut his list of schools down to seven according to Joe Tipton of On3. The 5'10" guard from Orlando, Florida had three teams from Ohio make the cut. The Ohio State Buckeyes are joined by the Dayton Flyers and Cincinnati Bearcats. The Penn State Nittany Lions, LSU Tigers, USF Bulls and Providence Friars are the other four teams listed in the top seven.
He is scheduled to take official visits to LSU on September 21st and Penn State on September 28th. Although there is not an official visit to Columbus scheduled just yet, Reece told Tipton that he does intended to set up more visits soon. It may be safe to assume that an official visit to Ohio State is in store since they are in his top seven currently. He has taken an unofficial visit to Columbus previously. Cincinnati, LSU and Providence have also hosted him for unofficial visits.
When asked about the Buckeyes, Reece explained that he is a fan of one former Ohio State guard in the NBA currently. "The Ohio State visit was good. It's basically home too. It's like an hour away from Cincinnati," Reece told Tipton. "Just knowing that I could go to my dream school, I've always watched them and was a fan of D'Angelo Russell. Bruce Thornton, who is there now, I have a relationship with him as well. It's good to know that I could go over there and play."
Reece is the No. 14 point guard on both 247 Sports and On3.
In his junior season with Oak Ridge High School, Reece averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. He also helped lead his team to a 27-4 record. The small point guard can not only score, but he is an excellent passer and displays quick hands.
Ohio State may be Reece's dream school, but it may be a dream for the Buckeyes to add Reece and a few other top talents to the 2025 recruiting class.