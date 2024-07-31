Ohio State Buckeyes Remain In Five-Star Guard Darryn Peterson's Top Eight
Darryn Peterson is one of the most highly sought after recruits in the 2025 class. The 6'5" guard from Northeast Ohio plays his high school basketball at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, but is still considered one of the best prospects to come from the state of Ohio in recent memory. He is currently the No. 1 shooting guard on every major recruiting website and the No. 3 prospect overall nationally.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been in the conversation during Peterson's recruitment and would love to add him to the roster in Columbus. For the Buckeyes, Wednesday morning brought some good news. Peterson has cut his list of schools down to eight and the Buckeyes are one of those schools according to Joe Tipton of On3. Joining the Buckeyes on the list are the Washington Huskies, Kansas Jayhawks, Louisville Cardinals, Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas State Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and USC Trojans.
Peterson was originally supposed to take a visit to Ohio State at the beginning of August, but that got pushed back recently to August 30th. He is set to be at USC from August 1-3. Tipton added that Darryn's father, Darryl, stated that the current plan is to visit Kansas State in August, Arizona State and Washington in September, Louisville and Kentucky in October and then make a commitment by November. A visit to Kansas has already been made.
Although this is a rough timeline of how events may transpire and things can always change, it is good to know what the plan is this fall. If Peterson does choose to commit before November, then programs will know his decision before the start of the college basketball regular season.
When asked about Ohio State, Peterson explained that Diebler wants to get the ball in his hand a lot. "That's the hometown. Coach (Jake) Diebler said he wanted to have me in that ball screen action a lot. That's big for me, playing that point guard position."
Despite being a favorite to land a commitment from Peterson, On3's recruiting prediction machine currently has Kansas listed ahead of the Buckeyes with the best percentage to get him.
It is a safe assumption that Peterson is currently being made as a priority for the Buckeyes in the 2025 recruiting class. A superstar guard who can score, run the offense and likely make an immediate impact as a freshman would be big for the 2025-26 team. Peterson is certainly one to watch for as his recruitment progresses.