Ohio State Buckeyes Remain In Kiyan Anthony's Top Six
Once again, the Ohio State Buckeyes continue to stay involved in the conversation for top-tier 2025 prospects. Several recruits cut their list of schools down within this past week and the Buckeyes seem to remain on the list each time. This is an excellent trend for the Ohio State hoops program and good news for the job that Jake Diebler and his coaching staff are doing to this point.
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony told Joe Tipton of On3 that he cut his list of schools down to six on Thursday. The Ohio State Buckeyes remain on the list and have a good shot at landing a commitment from the electric scorer. The Buckeyes are joined by the Auburn Tigers, Syracuse Orange, Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Anthony has taken two official visits to this point. One was to Florida State and the other was to his father's alma mater Syracuse. Recently, the 6'5" guard stated that he would like to revisit Syracuse and schedule official visits to other remaining finalists, such as Ohio State.
Based on what Anthony told Tipton, it seems like the Ohio State Buckeyes might be in a very good spot as the recruitment proceeds into the fall.
"I know it's a new building program with coach (Jake) Diebler over there," said Anthony. "They were the first coaches in the gym to come see me today so that shows that they're really interested in me. I really like that so they're high on my list. I'm looking forward to taking a visit after Peach."
At the Peach Invitational, Anthony has been a scoring machine. He has a smooth shooting stroke and looks the part of a bucket-getter at even the college level as well.
Anthony is currently the No. 5 shooting guard on the 247 Sports composite rankings, while On3 has him as the No. 8 shooting guard in the 2025 class.
For the Ohio State Buckeyes, a visit from Anthony could be big for their chances of getting him as a member of the 2025 recruiting class. It would not be a surprise if he is one of the priority players in this class for the Buckeyes.