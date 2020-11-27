Ohio State Football, Basketball Have Top Ranked Class of 2022

It's early in both classes, but Ohio State is off to an historic start.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a recruiting juggernaut.

As of November 26, 2020, Ohio State has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in America for the Class of 2022 in both football and men's basketball.

With today's announcement that 4-star point guard Bruce Thornton has committed to play for Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes, Ohio State has leaped ahead of Michigan State for the top-ranked recruiting class in the country. Of course, we are a long way from that recruiting class wrapping up. But it's a fantastic start for the Scarlet and Gray.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State football Class of 2022 is also off to a fast start. With quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Caleb Burton committing recently, the Buckeyes have a huge lead in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Burton's commitment was the fifth Top-50 player in the class to announce he's coming to Ohio State.

By comparison, no other school in the country currently has more than one such commitment.

Of course this really isn't much of a surprise on the football front. Since Urban Meyer took over the program prior to 2012, Ohio State has had a Top 10 class in America every season except one. The only thing they haven't done is lock down the top class by the end of the cycle.

Ewers and Burton join highly touted prospects such as Gabe Powers, C.J. Hicks and Dasan McCullough.

Bruce Thornton is the third commitment for the Buckeyes in the 2022 cycle, joining Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bowen Hardman. Between those three players, Meechie Johnson and Malaki Branham, Chris Holtmann has brought in five extremely highly recruited guards to bolster the Buckeyes program. It's a promising sign for Ohio State because the Big Ten is as strong this season as perhaps its ever been on the hardcourt.

