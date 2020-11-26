4-Star Guard Bruce Thornton Commits to Ohio State

The Buckeyes land arguably their biggest verbal commitment since Coach Holtmann took over the program.

Ohio State basketball had reason to celebrate the day before Thanksgiving after a big win to open the season over Illinois State.

Now they have an extra reason to celebrate the holiday.

On Thursday morning, 4-star point guard Bruce Thornton announced he is committed to coming to Columbus to play for Coach Holtmann and the Buckeyes.

This is a huge commitment for Ohio State - tied alongside Malaki Branham and D.J. Carton, this is the highest rated commitment that Chris Holtmann has secured. He's the No. 30-ranked prospect in the 2022 class.

Thornton joins Roddy Gayle and Bowen Hardman as commitments in the Class of 2022.

Thornton is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound from Alpharetta, Georgia chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, Alabama, Indiana and Purdue. It's an especially big get for Ohio State because they lured him away from the Bulldogs, where both of Bruce's parents competed as undergrads.

Since receiving his scholarship offer on June 10, Coach Holtmann and assistant coach Jake Diebler were hot on Thornton's trail. He was the only point guard in the Class of 2022 that the Buckeyes extended an offer to, and they made him feel that attention. As the No. 30 overall ranked prospect, he's a borderline 5-star player and could pair quite nicely in the backcourt with Meechie Johnson.

Johnson is enrolling mid-season at Ohio State after he re-classified his recruiting class and no longer has to wait until after this season.

