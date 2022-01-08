2022 California DT Hero Kanu Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a pledge from one of the nation’s top-rated interior linemen.

Ohio State landed a key commitment along the defensive line on Saturday afternoon when Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star tackle Hero Kanu picked the Buckeyes over finalists Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma during the All-American Bowl.

The 6-foot-5 and 293-pound Kanu, who is considered the 18th-best defensive lineman and No. 105 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from Ohio State in April and made his way to campus for the first time for a one-day camp in June.

The Germany native enjoyed working out with defensive line coach Larry Johnson so much that he stayed for a second day while the rest of his travel group – Premier Players International, a program that takes international football players on a tour of the United States every summer – headed to their next stop.

“It’s about getting better every single day, and I would say I got better today with Coach Johnson,” Kanu told BuckeyesNow and other reporters gathered at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center that afternoon. “It’s different. He’s not somebody that just screams around. He really tries to teach you the moves, what you have to do, the details, how to get better. That’s what I like.”

Kanu named his five finalists in early October and then took official visits with each school, including the Sooners on Oct. 16, Fighting Irish on Oct. 23, Buckeyes on Oct. 30, Bulldogs on Nov. 6 and Tigers on Nov. 13. It was that visit that ultimately sealed the deal for Ohio State.

Kanu becomes the 21st member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, joining Duncanville, Texas, four-star end Omari Abor; Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson; and Greenwood (Ind.) four-star tackle Caden Curry in the trenches.

