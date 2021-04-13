2022 Florida OT Tyler Booker Includes Ohio State In Top Five

Booker is also set to take an official visit with the Buckeyes in June.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker celebrated his 17th birthday on Monday by including Ohio State in his top five alongside Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Oregon. He also announced he’ll take official visits to all five schools, including one with the Gators on June 4, Ducks on June 14, Bulldogs on June 18, Buckeyes on June 21 and Crimson Tide on June 24.

The 6-foot-4 and 315-pound Booker is considered the fifth-best offensive tackle and No. 41 prospect overall in the class of 2022. He is originally from New Haven, Conn., but transferred to IMG Academy by way of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic ahead of his sophomore year.

Booker landed an offer from Ohio State in October and has been in constant contact with head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa ever since. He’s never been to campus, which will make his official visit all the more important as he heads toward a summertime decision.

The Buckeyes currently hold one commitment at offensive tackle in West Chester Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola but hope to add three or four more players along the line this cycle from a list that includes Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star tackle Zach Rice; Charlestown, Ind., four-star tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin; Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star tackle Addison Nichols; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star tackle Aamil Wagner; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star tackle Kam Dewberry; and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star guard Earnest Greene, among others.

Goodwin appears to be on the verge of committing to Kentucky, however, which means Booker could very well become Ohio State’s top target at the position moving forward.

-----

-----

