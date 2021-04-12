Photos From Ohio State’s 12th Practice Of The Spring

The Buckeyes opened their final week of spring practice on Monday morning.

Ohio State was back on the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center early Monday morning, inviting select media to watch the first six periods of practice.

It marked the first time the Buckeyes were outside with the media in attendance, giving us a different perspective than earlier this spring when practices were held indoors. Players stretched, went through position drills and met for one period of offense against defense before we were dismissed.

Still, BuckeyesNow was able to grab photos some photos from practice, including a look at the quarterback battle between redshirt freshmen Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud and true freshman Kyle McCord, as well as the offensive line and stacked running backs room.

Check out more photos from practice below. You can also check out head coach Ryan Day's comments from after practice in the video above.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Ohio State’s annual spring game is set for this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on BTN.

