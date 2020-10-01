SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

TreVeyon Henderson Rapidly Preparing for Ohio State Arrival

Adam Prescott

The nation’s top running back in the 2021 recruiting cycle, TreVeyon Henderson, is hard at work in preparation to enroll early at Ohio State this coming January.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound star from Hopewell High School (Virginia) committed to be a Buckeye in late March, but has since missed the opportunity to visit and play his senior season with the ongoing CoVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he has been locked in on training for a college journey.

Henderson recently caught up with John Garcia Jr. from SI All-American to provide an update/outlook on his progress and current circumstances. READ THAT FULL ARTICLE HERE, and see below for some of his notable quotes regarding the Buckeyes.

"I'm 100% focused on going to Ohio State. The area I stay in, it's not a safe city where I can just be here for an extra couple of months. I've got to get out of here while I can."

"I see myself fitting in great there. I see the role J.K. Dobbins played in that offense and they see me playing the same exact role. I'm ready for that, I mean I can run through tackles, I can make the second man miss, I can do it all. I can come out of the backfield and run routes as a running back and a receiver. I can talk about it all day but I'd rather just go there and show them that."

"I see them boys winning the natty. Coach Day has been expressing to me how hard they've been working and great that team is. Based on what he's been telling me and what I've been seeing, I think they're capable of winning the natty."

Henderson is SI All-American’s top-ranked player at the position and was slotted No. 8 on the Preseason SI99 List. He had a ridiculous 2,424 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior.

Fans can watch Henderson play in the 2021 All-American Bowl, scheduled for January 9 in San Antonio, before he arrives in Columbus. The event will be broadcasted live on NBC.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Punter Drue Chrisman Named Semifinalist for William C. Campbell Trophy

Senior holds over 3.30 GPA and is already working toward his second undergraduate degree.

Adam Prescott

Linebacker Overview: Thoughts from Al Washington, Entering Second Year with Buckeyes

Position group features experience atop the depth chart, with many up-and-comers also working to make an impact.

Adam Prescott

Chris Olave: "I Would Have Come Back... That's a Guarantee."

Junior wide receiver looking to produce more than catches and touchdowns in 2020.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Women's Basketball Receives Early Recognition

Buckeyes land in ESPN's "Way Too Early" Top-25 Rankings. Plus, Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is back at wide receiver while Penn State's Micah Parsons will not return.

Adam Prescott

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta

Larry Scott Suggests Eight-Team Playoff, Idea Denied at Wednesday Meeting

Pac-12 commissioner pitched idea of expanding CFP this season, but motion was not approved by management committee.

Adam Prescott

Big Ten Partners with Biodesix and Quidel

Companies will help the conference distribute and oversee rapid antigen testing this football season.

Adam Prescott

NFL Fantasy Football: Starters, Sleepers and Sits for Buckeyes in Week 4

Former Ohio State players that are automatic locks, interesting sleepers and better on the bench this week. Read more here!

Jake Hromada

Recruiting: Top 2022 Target Caleb Burton Out for Season

Elite wide receiver prospect, and Buckeye target, to miss remainder of his junior season following knee injury sustained in first contest.

Adam Prescott

What Might Senior Demario McCall Deliver in Final Season?

Fifth-year journeyman, capable of contributing all over the field, is striving to finally break through in his last go-around.

Adam Prescott