TreVeyon Henderson Rapidly Preparing for Ohio State Arrival

The nation’s top running back in the 2021 recruiting cycle, TreVeyon Henderson, is hard at work in preparation to enroll early at Ohio State this coming January.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound star from Hopewell High School (Virginia) committed to be a Buckeye in late March, but has since missed the opportunity to visit and play his senior season with the ongoing CoVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he has been locked in on training for a college journey.

Henderson recently caught up with John Garcia Jr. from SI All-American to provide an update/outlook on his progress and current circumstances. READ THAT FULL ARTICLE HERE, and see below for some of his notable quotes regarding the Buckeyes.

"I'm 100% focused on going to Ohio State. The area I stay in, it's not a safe city where I can just be here for an extra couple of months. I've got to get out of here while I can."

"I see myself fitting in great there. I see the role J.K. Dobbins played in that offense and they see me playing the same exact role. I'm ready for that, I mean I can run through tackles, I can make the second man miss, I can do it all. I can come out of the backfield and run routes as a running back and a receiver. I can talk about it all day but I'd rather just go there and show them that."

"I see them boys winning the natty. Coach Day has been expressing to me how hard they've been working and great that team is. Based on what he's been telling me and what I've been seeing, I think they're capable of winning the natty."

Henderson is SI All-American’s top-ranked player at the position and was slotted No. 8 on the Preseason SI99 List. He had a ridiculous 2,424 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior.

Fans can watch Henderson play in the 2021 All-American Bowl, scheduled for January 9 in San Antonio, before he arrives in Columbus. The event will be broadcasted live on NBC.

