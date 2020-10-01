No. 1 RB TreVeyon Henderson Bigger, Faster In Preparation for Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson has about as many accolades as any prep running back in America.

The Hopewell (Va.) standout is the top-ranked back in the SI99, was recruited as such before committing to Ohio State in March and now he's been presented with his All-American Bowl jersey.

"It's a blessing, being recognized as one of the top players in the country and being able to play in that game," he told SI All-American. "I'm going to for sure play in that game, that's my last high school game. I definitely miss being on the field.

"Things have been great, for real, haven't been doing much other than preparing and trying to get ready for Ohio State. Getting ready for the All-American Bowl game, too, and doing my school work to try to get it out the way so I can focus on college."

Henderson has been honing in on his overall game during the long layoff of 2020, opting out of a potential high school football season in order to focus on his transition to college.

Even if the state of Virginia reinstates fall football at the prep level the way Maryland, Michigan and other states have, his next game will be the All-American Bowl and then it's off to Columbus.

"At the next level, there's no games. All the rankings go away, players are bigger, faster, stronger," he said. "So I'm more focused and motivated than I've ever been. I just feel like all this hard work is gonna pay off once I get to the next level because I've been working hard all offseason.

"I'm 100% focused on going to Ohio State. The area I stay in, it's not a safe city where I can just be here for an extra couple of months. I've got to get out of here while I can."

The work the nation's top back has put in has produced tangible results to date. He says he is up about 15 pounds from his junior season, where he rushed for 2,424 yards and 45 touchdowns.

He may be faster, too.

"It's track every day, I've got the best track coach and he's not just making me faster, he's also making me stronger and bigger," Henderson said. "I've seen so many good results so it's definitely paying off.

"Of course I'm still doing football work. I run the ball great, I still work on my moves, being explosive and all that, but I've really been focusing on receiver drills. That way I can be more involved in the passing game at Ohio State, too."

When it comes to making a splash early with the Buckeyes, the senior looks to the last freshman to make a monster impact before making his way to the NFL. Ryan Day and the OSU staff feels similarly.

"I see myself fitting in great there," Henderson said. "I see the role J.K. Dobbins played in that offense and they see me playing the same exact role. I'm ready for that, I mean I can run through tackles, I can make the second man miss, I can do it all. I can come out of the backfield and run routes as a running back and a receiver.

"I can talk about it all day but I'd rather just go there and show them that."

Before the newest crop of Buckeyes arrives, currently the top recruiting class in America, the Big Ten will have its 2020 football season. Many, including the prized running back recruit, expect plenty of the current roster.

"I see them boys winning the natty," Henderson said. "Coach Day has been expressing to me how hard they've been working and great that team is. Based on what he's been telling me and what I've been seeing, I think they're capable of winning the natty."

The 2021 All-American Bowl on January 9. It will be broadcasted by NBC.

