Ohio State commit TreVeyon Henderson garnered a spot on the MaxPreps Preseason All-American Team Monday afternoon, recognizing the top high school football players entering the 2020 season.

A total of 10 standouts earned the status with Henderson (Hopewell, Va.) being the only running back to warrant a place on the list. The 5-11, 195-pound star committed to the Buckeyes back in late March

Henderson is currently the top-ranked running back in the nation by most major recruiting outlets. He and fellow back Evan Pryor (Charlotte, N.C.) are part of OSU’s 2021 class.

Henderson isn’t the only potential future Buckeye to make the MaxPreps list as three other prized recruits have also been heavily considering Columbus as their college destination…

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wash.), defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (Bellevue, Wash.) and outside linebacker Raesjon Davis (Santa Ana, Calif.) also graced the squad.

Egbuka and Tuimoloau have Ohio State right there atop their list of preferred schools.

Davis, meanwhile, is currently committed to LSU but has been rumored to be a potential flip candidate. He chose the Tigers on New Year’s Day, but then visited OSU’s campus in March and has reportedly maintained contact with linebackers coach Al Washington. While maybe not likely, crazier things have happened.

Ohio State has maintained the country’s top recruiting class for 2021 despite a dry month of June, and remains steadfast on adding to that star-studded group moving forward.

In addition to Henderson and Pryor, the Buckeyes also recently welcomed freshman running back Miyan Williams as part of the 2020 group. He joins a loaded backfield that also encompasses Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon, Master Teague III, DeMario McCall, Marcus Crowley and Steele Chambers.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!