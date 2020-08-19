The Ohio State football program continues grinding on the recruiting trail this summer, looking to maintain its current top-ranked class for 2021 and then keep bolstering the 2022 group.

Both initiatives are certainly generating focus when it comes to Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J. The Buckeyes have remained a prime candidate for standout 2021 defensive lineman Tywone Malone while also courting 2022 quarterback Steven Angeli.

Although Malone has seen offensive snaps here and there, the duo primarily contributes on opposite sides of the ball while experiencing different paths for a very reputable program. Bergen Catholic won the Non-Public Group 4 state championship in 2017 and finished runner-up in 2018.

The incredibly athletic 6-foot-3, 290-pound Malone is a dual-sport standout excelling in both football and baseball. He was recently named the No. 3 interior defensive lineman by SI All-American and is heavily considering the Buckeyes along with fellow top contenders Texas A & M, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Florida State, USC and others.

Malone, who actually lives over an hour away from Bergen Catholic in Jamesburg, has tallied a combined 99 tackles (24.5 for loss) over the past two seasons. He has over 30 offers but appears patient in regards to taking on-campus visits and making a decision, as most every school is reportedly providing the opportunity to play both sports.

Yes, Malone is also a Power Five baseball talent currently playing first/third base and batting cleanup. He showed out at the annual MLK Pro Invite, featuring the best talent in the New England Area, by clocking most swings at over 100 miles per hour and topping out at 107 (the average exit velocity for a high school prospect is 75 mph).

Malone, who memorably won a Mid-Atlantic Regional Home Run Derby as a 10-year old, was selected to play in the Area Code Games in Long Beach, Calif. (best 2021 and 2022 baseball prospects) in addition to the Under Armour All-American football game this coming January.

Angeli, meanwhile, is only beginning his junior season but received an offer from Ohio State with just five varsity passes under his belt. That occurred over the summer entering his sophomore year while at a Buckeye camp in Columbus.

The list of offers for this 6-foot-3 signal caller is growing, including seven from Big Ten schools and the most notable being Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Miami. He will, however, be entering his first season as the true starter after backing up accomplished QB Andrew Boel the past two seasons.

Angeli did handle all preseason/scrimmage snaps entering the 2019 campaign as Boel was recovering from mono. In limited back-up duty, he ended up completing 30 of 49 passes for 372 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His best line on paper was a perfect 9 for 9 performance (109 yards) against Paramus Catholic.

It’s unclear how Malone might approach his senior year but, for now, both players appear ready to help Bergen Catholic turn around a disappointing 5-4 campaign from last fall. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) announced Monday that high school sports can go on as planned, albeit a shortened season that will now begin October 2.

Bergen Catholic also features standout cornerbacks Jaeden Gould and Jayden Bellamy in the class of 2022. Gould, the more highly-touted prospect right now, has apparent strong traction with Michigan.

