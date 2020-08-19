SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Recruiting: Ohio State Continues Targeting Bergen Catholic Prospects Tywone Malone and Steven Angeli

Adam Prescott

The Ohio State football program continues grinding on the recruiting trail this summer, looking to maintain its current top-ranked class for 2021 and then keep bolstering the 2022 group.

Both initiatives are certainly generating focus when it comes to Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J. The Buckeyes have remained a prime candidate for standout 2021 defensive lineman Tywone Malone while also courting 2022 quarterback Steven Angeli.

Although Malone has seen offensive snaps here and there, the duo primarily contributes on opposite sides of the ball while experiencing different paths for a very reputable program. Bergen Catholic won the Non-Public Group 4 state championship in 2017 and finished runner-up in 2018.

The incredibly athletic 6-foot-3, 290-pound Malone is a dual-sport standout excelling in both football and baseball. He was recently named the No. 3 interior defensive lineman by SI All-American and is heavily considering the Buckeyes along with fellow top contenders Texas A&M, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Florida State, USC and others.

Malone, who actually lives over an hour away from Bergen Catholic in Jamesburg, has tallied a combined 99 tackles (24.5 for loss) over the past two seasons. He has over 30 offers but appears patient in regards to taking on-campus visits and making a decision, as most every school is reportedly providing the opportunity to play both sports.

Yes, Malone is also a Power Five baseball talent currently playing first/third base and batting cleanup. He showed out at the annual MLK Pro Invite, featuring the best talent in the New England Area, by clocking most swings at over 100 miles per hour and topping out at 107 (the average exit velocity for a high school prospect is 75 mph).

Malone, who memorably won a Mid-Atlantic Regional Home Run Derby as a 10-year old, was selected to play in the Area Code Games in Long Beach, Calif. (best 2021 and 2022 baseball prospects) in addition to the Under Armour All-American football game this coming January.

Tywone Malone and Steven Angeli from Bergen Catholic in N.J.

Angeli, meanwhile, is only beginning his junior season but received an offer from Ohio State with just five varsity passes under his belt. That occurred over the summer entering his sophomore year while at a Buckeye camp in Columbus.

The list of offers for this 6-foot-3 signal caller is growing, including seven from Big Ten schools and the most notable being Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Miami. He will, however, be entering his first season as the true starter after backing up accomplished QB Andrew Boel the past two seasons.

Angeli did handle all preseason/scrimmage snaps entering the 2019 campaign as Boel was recovering from mono. In limited back-up duty, he ended up completing 30 of 49 passes for 372 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His best line on paper was a perfect 9 for 9 performance (109 yards) against Paramus Catholic.

It’s unclear how Malone might approach his senior year but, for now, both players appear ready to help Bergen Catholic turn around a disappointing 5-4 campaign from last fall. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) announced Monday that high school sports can go on as planned, albeit a shortened season that will now begin October 2.

Bergen Catholic also features standout cornerbacks Jaeden Gould and Jayden Bellamy in the class of 2022. Gould, the more highly-touted prospect right now, has apparent strong traction with Michigan.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opinion: Big Ten Public Perception Worsening, But Changing It May Not Be Possible

The Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports wasn't going to be well-received, but I'm not sure they expected it to be this bad. Read more about why I think they are stuck in a losing-proposition.

Brendan Gulick

by

2852243

Boom! Ohio State Receives Commitment from 2022 Athlete Dasan McCullough

Standout from Kansas, likely to play linebacker/safety in college, is fifth commit in the Buckeye class.

Adam Prescott

by

TommyStanzi29

Governor Mike Dewine Approves OHSAA Contact Sports for Competition

Ohio high schools now slated to begin six-game football schedule in late August.

Tyler Stephen

by

Keegan Rice

Chris Holtmann: 'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer'

'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer' said Holtmann. Find out how the Buckeyes are navigating the pandemic.

Kyle Kelly

by

ByKyleKelly

Big Ten Parents Organizing Protest in Chicago on Friday

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State's Shaun Wade, is organizing a peaceful protest on the steps of the Big Ten Conference office on Friday. Read more about what they hope to accomplish.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State vs. Michigan is ... Not the Best Rivalry in America?!

"The Game" gets the cold shoulder on one national list. Plus, the latest in the Justin Fields #WeWantToPlay movement. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

ByKyleKelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan State Moves to Remote-Learning for Fall Semester

MSU is the second school in the Big Ten to do that. Plus an OSU Football recruiting update and the latest news from Alabama football.

Kyle Kelly

Justin Fields on Petition, #WeWantToPlay Movement

Justin Fields' petition on social media has more than 240,000 signatures. “We Wanted People Who are Making Decisions to Hear Our Voice.” Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Sudsy7

The Powerful Voice, Platform of College Football Stars like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence

Star quarterbacks used platform to lead #WeWantToPlay movement.

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

Financial Impact of College Football Revenue at Big Ten Schools

What is the cost of not playing? Check out data relating to the role of football revenue at Power Five programs and conferences.

Adam Prescott

by

Meatman811