SI All-American: Mike Hall, Tywone Malone Named Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen for Class of 2021

Adam Prescott

A commit and top target for Ohio State Football have made the SI All-American Top 10 “Watch List” for interior defensive linemen, as the first defensive list was unveiled Tuesday morning by Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II.

In-state product Mike Hall (Streetsboro, Ohio) slipped onto the sheet at No. 9 while prime Buckeye target Tywone Malone (Oradell, N.J./Bergen Catholic) comfortably earns a nod at the No. 3 position.

See below for the entire group of top interior defensive linemen, along with the school they are currently committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page.

1. Korey Foreman – Uncommitted

2. Damon Payne – Alabama

3. Tywone Malone – Uncommitted

4. Leonard Taylor - Miami

5. Payton Page - Clemson

6. Masson Smith - Uncommitted

7. Gabriel Rubio – Notre Dame

8. Lee Hunter - Auburn

9. Mike Hall – Ohio State

10. Elliot Donald - Pittsburgh

FULL SI ALL-AMERICAN STORY

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Hall committed to Ohio State back in early February. A versatile defender, he has demonstrated ability to line up at the traditional tackle spot or swing outside in odd-man fronts. His lighter, quicker build provides allows him to consistently disrupt the backfield.

Malone (6-3, 290), almost identical in size/frame to Hall, is heavily considering the Buckeyes along with top contenders Texas A&M, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Florida State and USC and others. A dual-sport standout, Malone also excels on the baseball diamond and has said every school is providing the opportunity to play both.

Malone, who actually lives over an hour away from his Bergen Catholic HS, appears patient and steadfast in regards to taking on-campus visits despite the NCAA recruiting “dead period” likely being extended.

Positional lists will continue rolling out this summer before SI reveals its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24. The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 finalists in November and will culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

