Five Defensive Players to Watch in Oklahoma's Spring Game
NORMAN — Saturday has been called the most important spring game in Oklahoma history.
Whether that’s absurd hyperbole or stark reality can’t be quantified, of course. But no one can debate: the Sooners’ move into the SEC this year places paramount importance on what unfolds on Owen Field this afternoon as Brent Venables and his staff may be desperate to see significant growth in Year 3.
Here’s a quick look at five players on the OU defense fans should keep an eye on in Saturday’s scrimmage:
DE P.J. Adebawore
A 5-star recruit last year, Adebawore played in all 13 games but was brought along slowly, with only 183 defensive snaps in 2023 (14 per game). His potential — lightning-fast first step, long arms, powerful frame — seems limitless, and he’s spent the offseason adding muscle and has been working hard on his technique this spring. He’ll have a good season, but how soon will he be great? Saturday could offer a peek into the future.
DL Gracen Halton
In last year’s spring game, Halton led the defense with two (non-contact) quarterback “sacks.” His coach and teammates have said he’s had another great spring this year. Halton is almost never at the forefront when discussion turns to OU building a fearsome defensive front, yet he keeps making plays. Under the radar or not, Halton’s performance Saturday could foreshadow how deep and impactful the Sooner front four can be in the SEC.
DB Reggie Powers
OU’s defensive backfield seems loaded — so much so that potential projected starter cheetah/nickel hybrid Justin Harrington has decided to enter the transfer portal. But in his short time in Norman, Powers has drawn universal praise. The freshman is a fearless hitter, a punishing tackler and a physical presence who plays with confidence and has apparently grasped the defense — the kind of player Brent Venables will reward with lots of playing time.
DL David Stone
Face it, Stone represents the future of the Oklahoma defense for the next 3-4 years. But the future is now. The 5-star defensive tackle signed with the Sooners to return them to a formidable defensive front. SEC play starts September 21, so there’s no time to wait. Stone and IMG Academy teammate Jayden Jackson have looked the part in practice and have even shown early leadership qualities. Now they get to show Sooner Nation what that future looks like.
DE Caiden Woullard
At Miami, OH, Woullard showed great productivity with 14 sacks in three seasons — including 9.5 last year. He played 782 snaps for the RedHawks in 2023 and showed toughness, durability and leadership. That kind of ability (along with Adebawore’s) is one key element missing from the OU defense: a pass rush. Ethan Downs led the Sooners last year with 4.5 QB sacks. Danny Stutsman was second with 3.0 as OU ranked 10th in the Big 12 with 24 total sacks. Woullard has had an impressive spring, so if he can get to the QB Saturday, maybe he can find himself in the rotation this fall.