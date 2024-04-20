Five Offensive Players to Watch in Oklahoma's Spring Game
NORMAN — Saturday has been called the most important spring game in Oklahoma history.
Whether that’s absurd hyperbole or stark reality can’t be quantified, of course. But no one can debate: the Sooners’ move into the SEC this year places paramount importance on what unfolds on Owen Field this afternoon as Brent Venables and his staff may be desperate to see significant growth in Year 3.
Here’s a quick look at five players on the OU offense fans should keep an eye on in Saturday’s scrimmage:
C Josh Bates
Andrew Raym is making plans for next week’s NFL Draft. Troy Everett is rehabbing a knee injury until at least August. So the Sooners have been short of bodies at center this spring. Bates, of course, sees it differently. With the veteran Everett out, the opportunity to seize the position and grow into it fell to the redshirt from Colorado. He played in just one game last year but gained notoriety from his teammates for his combative attitude and aggressive style of play. His college experience is limited, but he’s capable of grabbing the starting job and keeping it for the next 3-4 years. And doing it Saturday against OU’s improved defensive front will be fun to watch.
WR Deion Burks
There have been only rave reviews about the Purdue transfer this spring as he has apparently taken over Drake Stoops’ role as the Sooners’ slot receiver. He brings a new element to the position: burning hot speed. After leading the Boilermakers with 47 catches, 629 yards and seven TDs last year, he’ll be making plays in the SEC this fall. That’s an exciting proposition for a receiver corps already loaded with big-play talent. If Deion Burks looks fully integrated into the offense on Saturday, he’ll be one of Jackson Arnold's frontline weapon come September.
RB Samuel Franklin
Gavin Sawchuk is the Sooners’ returning starter after cooking up five straight 100-yard games. Jovantae Barnes may finally be healthy. Others, including 5-star Taylor Tatum, a summer arrival, will get carries this fall. But Franklin will be worth watching Saturday, too. After rushing for 1,386 and 11 TDs and landing FCS All-America honors at Tennessee-Martin — and specializing in big plays and long touchdowns (something the OU running game lacked last year) — Franklin has picked things up and, if fully healthy, should get a long look in the scrimmage.
TE Davon Mitchell
He’s only 17 years old and should be finishing his junior year in high school, so maybe it’s a little premature. But Mitchell — a 5-star prospect in the 2025 class before reclassifying to 2024 — is an athletic freak and brings a dynamic element the Sooners haven’t had at tight end since maybe Mark Andrews or even Jermaine Gresham. An Under Armour All-American, Mitchell will eventually become a big-play element of the Oklahoma passing game. Will it be on display Saturday? Maybe not, with veterans (albeit newcomers) like Jake Roberts and Bauer Sharp getting much of the work. But he’ll have opportunities.
WR Jaquaize Pettaway
Has the OU coaching staff already recruited over Pettaway? Not necessarily. He played in nine games as a freshman last year but only accumulated 92 total snaps (41 in the season opener). If Burks is the starter at slot receiver, expect Pettaway to be the backup. Pettaway is faster and stronger than you think. If he’s become consistent with his hands this spring, and if he has picked up Seth Littrell’s offense, he’ll have plenty of chances to make plays.