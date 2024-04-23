OU Baseball: Oklahoma OF Bryce Madron Lands Big 12 Award
By OU Media Relations
Oklahoma senior Bryce Madron was named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week after an explosive weekend at the plate in OU’s three-game sweep of BYU. The conference announced the weekly honors Monday. Madron shared the award with Texas Tech’s Austin Green.
On the weekend, Madron hit .538 (7-for-13) with three home runs, four doubles, nine runs batted in and seven runs scored. The right fielder had a pair of three-hit performances, slugged 1.538 on the weekend and capped the sweep with a two-homer, one double, seven RBI day on Saturday, with the home runs coming in consecutive plate appearances.
Saturday marked his first game with back-to-back homers and second career multi-home run game. His seven RBI were the most for a Sooner since 2010 as the 2023 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention helped OU to its fourth sweep in 2024, good for the most Big 12 sweeps in a season in program history. The senior outfielder was also exceptional in right field, making a pair of diving catches to maintain OU leads in Games 2 and 3.
The honor is Madron’s second Player of the Week accolade of the season (3/18), marking the first time a Sooner has won two conference POTW awards in one season since Kolbey Carpenter collected three in 2015.
In Big 12 play, Madron ranks first in the conference in runs scored (26), second in doubles (8) and fourth in RBIs (21).
Madron and the Sooners (24-14, 14-4) return to L. Dale Mitchell Park for a four-game homestand starting Tuesday vs. Wichita State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.