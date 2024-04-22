Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2027 DE Zane Rowe
Oklahoma picked up another commitment from Saturday’s Red /White Game on Sunday afternoon — the Sooners’ second of the day.
This one, however, was a high school prospect — OU’s first in the Class of 2027.
Zane Rowe, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end from Denton (TX) Guyer High School, told On3 recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett Sunday night that he’s pledged to the Sooners.
Rowe was one of more than 100 prospects to attend the annual Spring Game on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier Sunday, OU got a commitment from former SMU center Branson Hickman via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Rowe is teammates with new Guyer quarterback and long-time OU pledge Kevin Sperry. Sperry played last year in Midwest City at Carl Albert High School and helped lead the Titans to another state championship but transferred to Guyer earlier this spring.
OU has 13 commitments in the class of 2025 and one (running back Jonathan Hatton) in the class of 2026. Now the Sooners have begun in earnest filling out their 2027 class, which consists of high school freshmen.
Rowe was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American who plays both football and baseball at Guyer.
Rowe currently has 22 offers, but picked OU over the likes of Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and others.
Rowe attended the Brent Venables Elite Camp last summer as well.