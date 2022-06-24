After Marveling at Softball's Dominance, Oklahoma Striving for 'Diamond Double'

Several schools have come close to winning the national title in both softball and baseball, but if the Sooners beat Ole Miss, OU will be the first to pull it off.

OMAHA — If Oklahoma beats Ole Miss twice this weekend at the College Series, the Sooners will make history.

No school has ever won both the baseball World Series and the softball World Series in the same season. OU has a chance to do it. The Sooners are, in fact, slight favorites.

And baseball coach Skip Johnson said he wouldn’t mind one bit sharing the stage with Patty Gasso’s softball dynamo.

“Well, that's what University of Oklahoma is known about: There's only one,” Johnson said. “We talk about that.”

While OU softball has won five national titles and four of the last eight, OU baseball is shooting for its third in history: 1951, 1994 and 2022.

While baseball has played for NCAA championships forever, the NCAA awarded its first national title in softball in 1982.

In the last 40 years, the “Diamond Double” has never been accomplished.

Several schools came close.

In 1983, Cal State Fullerton finished second in softball, and in 1984, the Titans took first in baseball.

In 2010, UCLA finished first in softball and second in baseball.

In 2011, Florida finished second in both sports.

And in 2017, Florida finished first in baseball and second in softball.

An Oklahoma victory over Ole Miss would put Joe Castiglione’s spring sports in the rarest are. Game 1 of the championship series is Saturday at 6, Game 2 is Sunday at 2, and Game 3, if necessary, is Monday at 6.

Watching OU dominate the college softball landscape has set the standard for the sport nationally. It’s also given OU baseball something to strive for.

‘Patty has done a great job,” Johnson said. “She reminds me of Coach (Augie) Garrido, and just being around her and her presence has been incredible.

“If we get the opportunity to do the same thing, we're here. If it happens, that's great. If it doesn't happen, what are we going to do, go fishing? That's the way I look at it. Go recruiting.”