Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Complete Oklahoma Baseball 2022 Schedule Released

    The Sooners will begin the season on Feb. 18th against Auburn in Arlington, TX as part of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
    Author:

    It’s always fun to look at what is coming up.

    While Oklahoma fans are knee-deep in the home stretch of football season and the early stages of the college basketball campaign, baseball fans were able to look ahead to the spring on Monday with the release of the Sooners’ complete 2022 schedule.

    While bits and pieces of the slate have already been known, along with the full Big 12 schedule, this is the first look at the complete set of games that Skip Johnson’s club will be navigating in the 2022 season.

    Baseball Schedule

    2022 Oklahoma Baseball Schedule

    The 53-game slate will begin on Feb. 18 with the Sooners participating in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

    Oklahoma will first do battle with Auburn out of the SEC before facing Arizona and Michigan the next two days.

    The Sooners’ home opener will then be the following Tuesday for a midweek collision with Wichita State before welcoming in Northwestern State for the first home series of the campaign.

    Oklahoma will then continue to test themselves by taking part in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

    Read More

    Across the three-day event from March 4-6, the Sooners will battle LSU, UCLA and Tennessee.

    Oklahoma will begin a long homestand once returning from Houston, hosting Dallas Baptist, UTSA, Air Force and New Orleans for nine games from March 8-20 before playing at Wichita State on March 22 prior to beginning Big 12 play.

    Midweek contests for the Sooners throughout the season includes a non-conference Bedlam matchup at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK on March 29, a home battle with in-state foe Oral Roberts on April 5, a non-conference collision with Texas Tech in Amarillo, TX on April 12, another home date with Wichita State on April 19, a road contest with Oral Roberts on April 26 and a trip south to Dallas Baptist on May 3.

    In the off weekend from conference action on April 14-16, the Sooners will host Pacific for two games and Lamar for one.

    The season will conclude with the Big 12 conference tournament in Arlington on May 25-29 before the NCAA Tournament begins the following week. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Peyton Graham (20), Trent Brown (2)
    Baseball

    Complete Oklahoma Baseball 2022 Schedule Released

    1 minute ago
    Malcom Rodriguez, Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Football

    A Decade on, Oklahoma State Will Again Lean on Defense to Win Bedlam

    10 minutes ago
    Michael Turk
    Football

    Oklahoma P Michael Turk Receives Big 12 Weekly Honors

    2 hours ago
    Jalen Redmond - ball 2
    Football

    Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Picks Up Big 12 Weekly Honors

    2 hours ago
    Key Lawrence, Iowa State Cyclones
    Football

    Key Lawrence Earns Big 12 Weekly Award

    2 hours ago
    Nick Smith - Taylor Robertson OU
    Women's Basketball

    Oklahoma Rolls Behind Taylor Robertson's Hot Hand

    6 hours ago
    Jalen Hurts
    Football

    Sooners in the NFL: Week 11

    8 hours ago
    Bedlam - Mims
    Football

    FutureCast: Another Tense Showdown Looms for Oklahoma in Bedlam Matchup

    19 hours ago