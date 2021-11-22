Complete Oklahoma Baseball 2022 Schedule Released

The Sooners will begin the season on Feb. 18th against Auburn in Arlington, TX as part of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

It’s always fun to look at what is coming up.

While Oklahoma fans are knee-deep in the home stretch of football season and the early stages of the college basketball campaign, baseball fans were able to look ahead to the spring on Monday with the release of the Sooners’ complete 2022 schedule.

While bits and pieces of the slate have already been known, along with the full Big 12 schedule, this is the first look at the complete set of games that Skip Johnson’s club will be navigating in the 2022 season.

2022 Oklahoma Baseball Schedule via @OU_Baseball

The 53-game slate will begin on Feb. 18 with the Sooners participating in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Oklahoma will first do battle with Auburn out of the SEC before facing Arizona and Michigan the next two days.

The Sooners’ home opener will then be the following Tuesday for a midweek collision with Wichita State before welcoming in Northwestern State for the first home series of the campaign.

Oklahoma will then continue to test themselves by taking part in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Across the three-day event from March 4-6, the Sooners will battle LSU, UCLA and Tennessee.

Oklahoma will begin a long homestand once returning from Houston, hosting Dallas Baptist, UTSA, Air Force and New Orleans for nine games from March 8-20 before playing at Wichita State on March 22 prior to beginning Big 12 play.

Midweek contests for the Sooners throughout the season includes a non-conference Bedlam matchup at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK on March 29, a home battle with in-state foe Oral Roberts on April 5, a non-conference collision with Texas Tech in Amarillo, TX on April 12, another home date with Wichita State on April 19, a road contest with Oral Roberts on April 26 and a trip south to Dallas Baptist on May 3.



In the off weekend from conference action on April 14-16, the Sooners will host Pacific for two games and Lamar for one.

The season will conclude with the Big 12 conference tournament in Arlington on May 25-29 before the NCAA Tournament begins the following week.

