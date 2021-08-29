Former Oklahoma P Kyle Tyler Called Up to Los Angeles Angels

The former Sooner has a 6-4 record with a 3.66 ERA in 14 minor league starts this season.

A former Sooner has gotten the call up to the bigs.

Former Oklahoma pitcher Kyle Tyler has been promoted from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees up to the Major League Los Angeles Angels on Saturday after a solid season in the minors.

Tyler has been in the Angels’ minor league organization since 2018 and was elevated to Triple-A this season after going 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 12 Double-A starts.

While he has gotten hit around a little bit in Triple-A, allowing 20 hits and 8 runs in just 14 innings, his stuff is still clearly playing as he has accumulated a very solid 19 strikeouts given the low inning count.

Tyler was a member of the Sooners from 2016-2018 with his final year in Norman being his best.

In 19 appearances and 9 starts, Tyler held a 5-2 record with a 2.84 ERA racking up 81 strikeouts in just 63 ⅓ innings. His play helped Oklahoma to a 38-25 season record and their last appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the former 20th round MLB Draft selection will get a chance to showcase what he can do on the biggest stage.

It is unclear when Tyler will officially make his debut and in what type of role it will be in, but it can be expected to come sometime very soon. The Angels have the day off Sunday before beginning a three-game home series against the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.