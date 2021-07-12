Oklahoma 1B Tyler Hardman Selected No. 153 Overall by the New York Yankees in MLB Draft

The redshirt junior hit an absurd .397 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs on the season in 2021.

After being the best hitter on the team all season long in 2021, Oklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman is the first Sooner off the board in the MLB Draft.

Hardman was selected in the fifth round, No. 153 overall, by the New York Yankees on Monday.

Hardman was simply superb the entire year last season batting an obscene .397 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs while playing a very solid defensive first base. Perhaps his most memorable stretch was from March 9-15 when he reached base in an absolutely absurd 16 (!) consecutive plate appearances.

Known for his incredible work ethic, Hardman saw his collegiate career skyrocket as he steadily improved as he went along throughout his time in Norman. Somewhat quietly, he put together a fantastic run of seasons with the Sooners that was good enough to land him in the top-20 in program history both in all-time home runs as well as doubles.

Tyler Hardman Scott D. Weaver / K-State Athletics

His stellar play was also good enough for him to be selected first team All-Big 12 and second team All-America in 2021.

Now, he gets the chance to head to one of the most historic franchises in professional sports with the Yankees.