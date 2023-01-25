Oklahoma Baseball: Pair of Sooners Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

College baseball season is right around the corner.

With that, leagues around the country are beginning to release their preseason all-conference teams with the Big 12 doing so on Wednesday.

Fresh off of a run to the College World Series finals last June, a pair of Oklahoma players earned selections with infielder Jackson Nicklaus and outfielder John Spikerman getting named to the team.

Both Nicklaus and Spikerman are coming off of freshman seasons in Norman that saw them play instrumental roles in the Sooners' deep run in the postseason.

Nicklaus, who played predominantly second base, hit .288 on the year with 11 home runs, 36 RBIs and six stolen bases while also sporting a .968 fielding percentage.

Spikerman, meanwhile, mostly played in right field hitting at a .317 clip with a pair of homers, 15 RBIs and 12 steals to go with his .943 fielding percentage.

Along with fellow freshman Wallace Clark, the group formed a dynamic trio of youngsters that the program will certainly look to build on moving into 2023.

If Oklahoma is to repeat the success of a year ago, Nicklaus and Spikerman will almost certainly be at the center of it as evidenced by their selections on Wednesday.

The Sooners open the 2023 season in just over three weeks on Friday, Feb. 17 at home against California Baptist.