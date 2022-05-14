Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop High-Scoring Affair to West Virginia

OU put together multiple rallies to try and make up the deficit, but came up just short in the ninth falling 9-8.

A fourth straight series win will have to wait.

After opening up their final home weekend with a 15-1 demolition of West Virginia on Friday night, Oklahoma met the Mountaineers once again on Saturday afternoon.

However, it was WVU getting the job done this time, taking a high-scoring affair 9-8 at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

Getting the start for the Sooners was right-hander David Sandlin, who would give OU good length on Saturday but unfortunately would also allow some runs to cross.

The JUCO transfer worked all the way into the seventh, but finished his day with six runs charged against him.

After the Mountaineers jumped ahead 2-0 in the third, Oklahoma would get their first lead of the day with Tanner Tredaway smashing a three-run home run to left field.

West Virginia jumped right back in front the following inning, though, with Tevin Tucker picking up a two-run double down the right field line.

After the Mountaineers added runs in the fifth and seventh innings to hold a 6-3 lead, Peyton Graham pulled the Sooners back to within a run with a two-run homer to left center.

The teams traded runs in the eighth to send the game into the ninth with West Virginia still clinging to a one-run lead at 7-6.

The Mountaineers picked up some welcomed insurance runs there, with Braden Barry connecting on a two-run homer to make the score 9-6.

But, once again, Oklahoma would battle back and make things very interesting in their final turn at the plate.

A Blake Robertson RBI double and a Brett Squires RBI groundout pulled the Sooners to again within a run - but the rally ended there with WVU surviving for the 9-8 victory.

The loss dips Oklahoma to 30-18 on the season and 12-8 in Big 12 play.

The rubber match of the three-game weekend set is scheduled for noon Sunday afternoon back at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.