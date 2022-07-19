Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Finish MLB Draft with 11 Players Selected

The 2022 MLB Draft is in the books.

After 20 rounds of selections, 11 Oklahoma players - the most of any school in the country - have come off the board after the Sooners’ historic run to the College World Series finals last month in Omaha.

While it’s certainly a dream realized for all to see their name called by an MLB club, some will certainly have a decision to make as to whether or not they want to return to school for another season or pursue signing with the team that selected them.

Those decisions will become clear over time, but for now here is a full recap of every Sooner to get selected over the last few days:

RHP Cade Horton - No. 7 to the Chicago Cubs

Cade Horton John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Cade Horton’s finish to the 2022 season was outrageous as he was simply dominant on the mound in his final five starts of the year in the Big 12 Championship Game, the Gainesville Regional, the Blacksburg Super Regional and the CWS.

It quickly became abundantly clear he had first round talent, with him going inside the top-10 certainly being a massive success for the Norman native after missing the entire 2021 season after having shoulder surgery.

“I’m super excited for Cade,” head coach Skip Johnson said in a release. “He put the work in coming off Tommy John. Our trainer (Luke spitz) and strength coach (Tim Overman) did a great job of getting him back. His work ethic speaks for itself. How many people come back like he did in 15 months, and do what he did? It’s pretty amazing. I’m super excited for him. I think it’s a testament to our development program at the University of Oklahoma. (The Cubs are getting) a front-end starter. He’s going to be a number one, number two or three starter in the big leagues. I think he’s capable of doing that. His mental capacity, his delivery, his swing and miss is incredible. He pitches with his head and his heart, and his athletic ability. I think that’s what sets him apart. His mindset in what he does. He goes out every day and proves that. He works, he’s really humble. He doesn’t have a lot of swagger, he just goes out and takes a workman’s mentality to what he does.”

LHP Jake Bennett - No. 45 to the Washington Nationals

Jake Bennett John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Jake Bennett served as the Oklahoma ace from start to finish in 2022, putting together a rock solid season as one of the truly steadying forces for the Sooners all year long.

His development from his first season to his last in Norman was obvious to watch, as he finished the year with a 10-4 record behind a 3.69 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched.

“They’re going to get a professional type of kid that understands what routines are, understands what pitchability is, understands the work that it takes to put in,” Johnson said. “He’s like the poster child of our program. Came in as a freshman – body changed, delivery changed, makeup changed, command – everything you can think of from a pitcher, he did well in it. He’s going to be an innings eater in pro ball. He posted up every time, every outing all year long. I think there were maybe one or two guys all year that did that throughout the year. Every week he posted up and pitched once a week. That right there tells you he’s going to eat innings. He’s very routine-oriented, a lot like – I’m not saying he’s ever going to be Clayton Kershaw at all – but there are some similarities between what Clayton does and what Jake does. He’s stuck in his routines and he’s going to make sure he does those things diligently. Making sure he does his arm exercises the right way, making sure he does his running, making sure he does his lifting. He’s going to be really on top of all of those little things as a professional.”

SS Peyton Graham - No. 51 to the Detroit Tigers

Peyton Graham John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Peyton Graham was widely regarded as Oklahoma’s best player throughout the 2022 season, doing it all for the team both offensively and defensively.

The Texas native finished his massive season with a .335 batting average hitting 20 home runs with 71 RBIs and 34 steals all the while playing a sensational defensive shortstop.

“He’s got dynamic athleticism,” Johnson said. “There’s nothing that he can’t do on a baseball field. He can run, he can throw, he can hit. He’s got power, he’s got instincts to play the game, instincts to run the bases. He’s got every tool that you can imagine. For him, the ceiling is incredible. (The Tigers are getting) an all-star. A superstar that’s going to play a long time. He loves to compete. He wins every competitive thing we do on the field, whether it’s outfield, pop ups, bunting – he’s going to win all of them because he’s so competitive.”

C Jimmy Crooks - No. 127 to the St. Louis Cardinals

Jimmy Crooks John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Jimmy Crooks’ value to the Sooners in 2022 was tremendous between his big lefty bat, his solid glove behind the dish and his tremendous leadership in the locker room.

The left-hander closed his season with a .305 average with nine home runs and 51 RBIs, playing his best baseball when it mattered the most in the postseason. The next OU catcher, presumably Hudson Polk, will certainly have big shoes to fill.

1B Blake Robertson - No. 224 to the Tampa Bay Rays

Blake Robertson John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Blake Robertson burst onto the scene for Oklahoma last season, transferring in from the junior college ranks to take home the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award.

The Edmond, OK native hit .300 on the year with five home runs and 52 RBIs, setting the OU single-season walks record with 69 bases on balls drawn.

Robertson now has a big decision to make on whether or not he should return to the Sooners, with Oklahoma certainly loving to have one of their best players back next year should he decide to come back for another go around.

OF Tanner Tredaway - No. 290 to the Pittsburgh Pirates

Tanner Tredaway John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Tanner Tredaway was the veteran leader of an Oklahoma team that was comprised of a lot of youngsters.

His teammates clearly loved playing with him, and his leadership was only to be outdone by his bat. The senior was borderline unstoppable in the postseason, finishing his campaign with a .370 batting average with nine home runs and 66 RBIs.

RHP Trevin Michael - No. 297 to the Detroit Tigers

Trevin Michael John E. Hoover / AllSooners

While Trevin Michael only played one season with Oklahoma, his impact on the program won’t be soon forgotten after he played an instrumental role in the Sooners’ CWS run as the OU closer.

The hard-throwing right-hander finished his season with a 2.89 ERA and a superb 95 strikeouts in 71 ⅔ innings pitched. Replacing his arm in the backend of the bullpen will be one of the bigger challenges for Oklahoma next season.

RHP David Sandlin - No. 325 to the Kansas City Royals

David Sandlin John E. Hoover / AllSooners

David Sandlin showed his capabilities throughout his first season in Norman, really coming on down the home stretch of the season after serving as the Sooners' No. 2 starter throughout the year.

While he finished with an ERA of 5.59, that doesn't really tell the whole tale of his year after a great close to the campaign with a few bad outings inflating his season run total.

Sandlin will now have to determine if he's comfortable with an 11th round selection or if he'd like to return for another year, which would force Oklahoma to have to replace their entire weekend rotation. The expectation, as of now, is that he will sign and pursue a professional career now rather than play another year of collegiate baseball.

LHP Chazz Martinez - No. 505 to Kansas City Royals

Chazz Martinez OU Athletics

Chazz Martinez came to Oklahoma last offseason with high expectations of a player who would make a significant impact right away to the OU rotation.

Beginning the year as the Sunday starter, Martinez was eventually moved to the bullpen in favor of Horton, finishing his season with a 5.32 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

Should he elect to return to Norman, he will likely play a large role in Oklahoma's pitching plans in 2023.

RHP Javier Ramos - No. 536 to the Colorado Rockies

Javier Ramos John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Javier Ramos possessed one of the most electric arms on the entire roster a year ago for Oklahoma, but command issues made his role out of the bullpen sometimes hard to lock down.

With 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings, his ability to get swings and misses is obvious, and his place in the Sooners' pitching hierarchy is likely poised to climb with more time in the OU system should he choose to come back to school.

RHP Jaret Godman - No. 579 to the Boston Red Sox

Jaret Godman Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

Beginning the year as the OU closer, right-hander Jaret Godman saw his usage dwindle a bit as the season moved along.

But, to his immense credit, the Sooners veteran stayed ready and engaged for whenever he may be called upon, delivering a key scoreless frame against Notre Dame in the College World Series.

After finishing his Oklahoma career on a high note, he gets a professional shot after being selected in the 19th round.

Incoming Transfers Drafted

Kale Davis SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Also to note, Oklahoma had two incoming transfers be selected as well.

Baylor transfer infielder Kyle Nevin as well as Oklahoma State transfer pitcher Kale Davis were selected in the 11th and 16th rounds, respectively, on Tuesday.

Both players announced their intention to join the Sooners for the 2023 season, but both will now have decisions to make regarding if they want to go through with that plan or elect to begin their professional careers instead.